Rapper Agbeko Opens Up About Drug Addiction and Homelessness

Rapper Agbeko, known for his hit song “Ototo Me,” has opened up about his struggles with drug addiction and homelessness during an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.

The musician revealed that his life took a downward turn after becoming addicted to drugs through a relationship. He explained that he began using substances after meeting a girlfriend during a performance at an MTN event on Oxford Street.

Agbeko admitted that she introduced him to drugs, adding that the addiction gradually consumed his resources and led to the loss of his home and livelihood. The rapper disclosed that his financial situation deteriorated as he became dependent on drugs, making it impossible to sustain his lifestyle or continue renting accommodation.

“I lost everything,” he stated. He explained that when he stopped making income, he could not rent a place and found himself on the street.

The artist further confessed that he had tried rehabilitation before but relapsed due to lack of accommodation after treatment. He currently sleeps in various locations and depends on food and clothing from well-wishers.

“I need a rehab and after that, a place to stay,” he said during the interview.

Agbeko expressed readiness to change and rebuild his life. “This is not how I planned my life,” he told Andy Dosty. He emphasized that he was not born into this situation and declared his readiness for change.

The confession has sparked conversations about the challenges facing entertainers in Ghana’s music industry and the need for support systems for artists battling addiction and mental health issues.