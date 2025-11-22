Rapper Agbeko Agrees to Rehabilitation After Initial Refusal

Embattled rapper Agbeko has begun a rehabilitation programme at Pantang Hospital following years of struggles with drug use, according to fellow musician Edem. The development comes days after the artiste initially declined professional help.

Edem shared the news on his X page on November 21, 2025, revealing that he and his team at Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) facilitated Agbeko’s admission and have committed to covering all treatment costs. The announcement marked a significant turnaround from the earlier disappointment.

In his post, Edem stated it brought him great joy to announce that Agbeko reached out within the week and expressed his willingness to get help to get better. He pledged to cover all costs around Agbeko’s duration of stay at the facility.

Edem used the opportunity to warn young Ghanaians about the dangers of substance abuse. He urged his fans and family to stay away from drugs, emphasizing their destructive impact.

Agbeko’s decision to start rehabilitation comes just days after he refused the initial offer from Edem. On November 17, 2025, Edem spent an entire day with Agbeko, taking him from a salon to restaurants before spending four hours at Pantang Health Facility, where Agbeko ultimately refused to enter the rehabilitation program despite professional guidance.

Concerns about Agbeko’s wellbeing heightened after a video posted by DJ Bridash on October 28, 2025, showed the rapper approaching Hitz FM presenter Andy Dosty on the street to ask for money. In the footage, Agbeko appeared disheveled and needed money to buy items.

The Ototome rapper, once celebrated for his energetic presence in Ghana’s hiplife scene, has faced a career decline linked to struggles with substance addiction. During a Hitz FM interview, Agbeko revealed that drug addiction had relocated him onto the streets and destroyed his home, savings, and social support network.

In the early 2000s, Agbeko was among the prominent faces in Ghana’s rap scene under veteran music executive Hammer, who featured him on projects for his Last Two Music imprint. The rapper gained recognition for his unique use of the Ewe language in his verses.

Edem, whose real name is Denning Edem Hotor, rose to fame in 2006 with his hit single “Wotome Woshi” and joined The Last Two Entertainment Group that same year. The artiste from Dzodze in the Volta Region has won multiple awards and founded VRMG, which has become one of Ghana’s prominent music collectives.

The successful admission of Agbeko into rehabilitation represents a hopeful chapter for the struggling artiste, whose talent once inspired many in Ghana’s music industry.