Ramaphosa vows crackdown as xenophobic attacks spread

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to move against those driving xenophobic violence while warning citizens not to enforce immigration laws themselves, as attacks push neighbours to evacuate their nationals.

In a televised address from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said the state would act against people and groups using public anxiety over illegal immigration to pursue political, personal or criminal ends. He insisted that only the government may police the country’s borders and laws. “Only the authorised government officials may act against violations of the law,” he said, telling South Africans that no one had the right to stop a person in the street and demand proof of nationality. He maintained that South Africans were not, by nature, hostile to foreigners.

The address followed weeks of protests and scattered violence aimed at migrants. Some protest groups have set June 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave, and a march in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, repeated that demand over the weekend. Hundreds of migrants have fled homes in the Western Cape, with some sheltered in halls in towns such as Kleinmond before being bused to a repatriation centre.

The unrest has set off a wave of departures. Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi and Mozambique have all moved to bring citizens home. Mozambique says five of its nationals were killed in the violence. Nigeria’s foreign ministry reported that 1,094 Nigerians had registered for voluntary return, a steep rise from about 130 when the scheme opened a month earlier, with screening run jointly by Nigeria’s mission in Pretoria and South Africa’s home affairs department.

Ramaphosa paired his warning with a list of enforcement measures. He said the government would set up dedicated courts to speed deportations, raise penalties including jail for employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers, and step up workplace inspections. The paper green identity book is being phased out for a more secure biometric card, and biometric checks at airports and other entry points are to expand. Cabinet adopted a wider migration plan last week, he said, adding that the Border Management Authority had blocked more than 450,000 people from entering the country illegally over the past year.

The president acknowledged that many South Africans had real worries about jobs and strained public services, but argued that migrants are often blamed for hardships rooted in poverty, inequality and long running unemployment. He said the answer lay in firmer enforcement, new laws and cooperation with neighbouring states on the causes of migration rather than in attacks on foreigners.

The violence has bruised South Africa’s standing as it tries to lead on African affairs. To limit the damage, Ramaphosa has said he will send envoys to Nigeria and other countries to reassure governments. Xenophobic flare ups have recurred in South Africa for more than a decade, and migrant advocates continue to reject the claim that foreigners are to blame for unemployment and crime.