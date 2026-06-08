Ramaphosa Denies Xenophobia As Migrant Attacks Prompt Evacuations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denied on Sunday that his country is xenophobic, as attacks on foreign nationals push African governments, including Ghana, to bring their citizens home.

In a national address from the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Ramaphosa said the recent violence and protests against migrants do not reflect who South Africans are, insisting the country has no room for hostility toward people born elsewhere.

“South Africans are not xenophobic,” he said.

The speech followed weeks of unrest. Police said two Mozambican nationals were killed in Mossel Bay over the weekend, and a citizen movement called March and March has set a June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Ramaphosa urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and said his government would not let groups use public anger over illegal immigration to stir lawlessness. He pledged to act against those exploiting people’s concerns to advance political, personal or criminal agendas.

The address spoke to a problem already reaching past South Africa’s borders. Ghana has flown some of its nationals out. President John Mahama approved the evacuation of 300 Ghanaians in May, and the first flight landed in Accra on May 27, met at the airport by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Around 800 Ghanaians in total were expected to leave, though a larger airlift was deferred over flight permits, passenger screening and coordination between the two countries.

Ghana was not alone. Nigeria said at least 130 of its citizens asked to be flown home, while Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho and Zimbabwe warned their nationals to stay cautious.

South Africa has seen repeated waves of violence against migrants over the past decade, usually tied to unemployment and competition for scarce jobs and services. Earlier bouts of unrest claimed dozens of lives and drew condemnation across the continent.

For the returnees already in Accra and the hundreds still weighing whether to go, Ramaphosa’s assurance will be measured against what happens on the streets of Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria in the coming weeks.