Rainstorm From Nigeria Triggered Accra Flooding, GMet Says

A rainstorm that drifted into Ghana from the Nigerian coast triggered Wednesday’s heavy flooding across parts of Accra, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has said.

GMet meteorologist Frederick Cudjoe said the agency had tracked the system earlier in the day and expected it to reach parts of southern Ghana, including the Greater Accra Region.

He said forecasts issued through Wednesday, June 3, had flagged rainfall, but the storm intensified unexpectedly as it pushed inland. Much of the system had initially been heading out to sea, he explained, before an inland buildup strengthened it.

Cudjoe said the agency’s impact based forecast had first rated the overall risk as low, but it issued a weather warning around 6:00 pm as conditions worsened. Rainfall of between 30 and 50 millimetres in some areas was normal for the season, he added, and not unusual.

He said flooding in Accra is often driven less by rainfall intensity than by local factors such as poor drainage and rapid urbanisation.

Several communities, among them Kaneshie, Lakeside, Ashaiman and parts of the Agbogba and Ashongman areas, were hit, with roads submerged and businesses disrupted.

Cudjoe also acknowledged gaps in how forecasts reach the public, saying many residents either miss the alerts or struggle to read them. “We were on top of our game yesterday,” he said, though most people never received the forecast.