Rainforests Are Recovering. Wildfires Could Undo It All

The world’s tropical rainforests lost significantly less ground in 2025 than the record-shattering year before, but scientists warn the recovery is fragile and that worsening wildfires driven by climate change could quickly reverse recent gains.

Global tropical primary rainforest loss fell 36 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, according to new data released on April 29 by the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Global Forest Watch platform, produced by the University of Maryland’s Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) Laboratory. The world still lost 4.3 million hectares of tropical primary rainforest during the year, an area roughly the size of Denmark, and loss remains 46 percent higher than it was a decade ago. Primary forests are disappearing at a rate of 11 football fields every minute.

Much of the improvement came from Brazil, home to the world’s largest rainforest. Non-fire forest loss there fell 41 percent compared to 2024, reaching its lowest level on record, driven by stronger enforcement under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration and the relaunch of the country’s federal anti-deforestation programme. Colombia, Indonesia and Malaysia also recorded relatively low or stable rates of loss.

Yet researchers are cautious about declaring progress secure. Fires accounted for 42 percent of the 25.5 million hectares of total global tree cover lost in 2025, an area slightly larger than the United Kingdom. Canada recorded its second-worst wildfire year on record, with blazes consuming 5.3 million hectares. With an El Niño weather pattern expected to intensify fire conditions in 2026, scientists say the window to consolidate gains is narrow.

Africa’s Congo Basin remains a serious concern. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), non-fire forest loss hit a record high in 2025, driven by small-scale farming, charcoal production, conflict-related displacement and mining pressure. Bolivia, despite having 60 percent less primary forest than the DRC, now ranks second globally for tropical primary forest loss after a run of severe fires.

WRI’s Elizabeth Goldman, co-director of Global Forest Watch, said the scale of the 2025 decline shows what determined government action can achieve, but cautioned that the drop also reflects a natural lull following an extreme fire year, and that climate change and fires are feeding off each other in ways that make sustained progress difficult to guarantee.

Researchers noted that current deforestation levels remain roughly 70 percent too high to meet the 2030 global commitment to halt and reverse forest loss, a goal signed by more than 140 countries under the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration.