Rafa Benitez Agrees to Become Highest Paid Coach in Greek League

Rafa Benitez is set to return to management at Greek club Panathinaikos, becoming the highest paid coach in the league’s history after agreeing a two year deal worth €3.47 million.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea manager has been out of work for more than a year following his dismissal from Spanish side Celta Vigo in March 2024. He left the club two points above the relegation zone but has now secured his 17th managerial position.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reports the record breaking contract was finalized after negotiations in London on Sunday evening with Panathinaikos president Giannis Alafouzos. Greek media sources have corroborated the appointment.

Panathinaikos currently sit seventh in the 14 team Super League Greece with nine points from six matches, eight points behind league leaders PAOK but with a game in hand. The Athens based club has not won the Greek league since 2010 and has claimed only two titles this century.

Benitez has requested a delay in starting his new role as he arranges his relocation to Athens, meaning he will not be on the bench for Panathinaikos’ Europa League fixture at Feyenoord on Thursday.

The 65 year old Spaniard brings extensive experience managing elite European clubs including Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid across his previous 16 appointments. His trophy cabinet includes two La Liga titles and a UEFA Cup with Valencia, an FA Cup and Champions League with Liverpool, the FIFA Club World Cup at Inter Milan, and the Europa League during his tenure at Chelsea.

Panathinaikos supporters will hope Benitez’s pedigree can help end their 15 year domestic title drought and restore the club to prominence in Greek football.