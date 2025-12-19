RAEVIN CLOSES OUT THE YEAR “PIANO II” FEATURING RCEE & JUBED

As the year draws to a close, Ghanaian singer and songwriter “RAEVIN” returns with a powerful reimagining of one of his standout records, titled “PIANO II,” featuring “RCEE” and “JUBED”. The song officially drops on December 17, 2025, serving as Raevin’s final release of the year.

“PIANO II” is an evolved version of the original “PIANO” record, which first appeared on Raevin’s well-received “FEELINGS OF RAEVIN”. While the original captured listeners with its raw emotion and melodic honesty, this new version expands the story, adding fresh perspectives, richer textures, and deeper feeling through carefully chosen collaborations.

Produced by “HYLANDERBEATZ”, “PIANO II” blends warm piano chords, subtle rhythms, and soulful melodies, creating a reflective soundscape that speaks to love, vulnerability, and emotional clarity. Rcee and Jubed each bring their own distinct energy to the record, complementing Raevin’s expressive delivery and elevating the song into a shared experience rather than a solo confession.

Speaking on the release, Raevin shares that “PIANO II” is about growth — not just musically, but emotionally. “The first version was personal. ‘PIANO II’ is communal. It’s about letting other voices help tell the same story from different angles,” he says.

The release marks a fitting close to a year that saw Raevin strengthen his artistic identity, refine his sound, and deepen his connection with listeners. Rather than chasing trends, “PIANO II” stays rooted in feeling — a reminder of why Raevin’s music continues to resonate with audiences across Ghana and beyond.

Stream Here: raevin.lnk.to/PianoII

ABOUT RAEVIN

Raevin is Ghana’s newest Afrofusion force, soulful, magnetic, and fearless. Born in Worawora in the Oti Region, his musical journey began in church, where he played drums and trombone and led the choir. He later lent his vocals to King Promise’s global smash Terminator, foreshadowing his own breakout moment.

Now signed to Legacy Life Entertainment (in partnership with Crux Global and Sony Music Africa), Raevin is ready to take center stage. His name, derived from the raven, symbolizes transformation, wisdom, and duality. His sound is just as layered, fusing Afrobeats, Afropop, Highlife, and global influences with emotionally rich storytelling.