Radio Host Questions Tourism Minister’s Performance

Prominent media personality Nana Romeo has publicly criticized Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture, citing unfulfilled campaign promises and lack of visible progress in the sector.

Speaking during a UTV broadcast, Romeo expressed disappointment with the minister’s performance since taking office, arguing that the massive support she received during her appointment has not translated into meaningful action for the creative arts industry.

The radio host specifically questioned the recent presidential media encounter, suggesting it failed to provide adequate scrutiny of ministerial performance. Romeo argued that the selection process for participating journalists lacked transparency and excluded key industry stakeholders who could have posed critical questions about sector development.

“What was the criteria used in selecting journalists? There was no fairness,” Romeo stated during the television appearance. He characterized many of the participating journalists as having close relationships with the administration rather than representing diverse media interests.

Romeo highlighted what he perceives as a disconnect between campaign commitments and government delivery. He noted that while opposition promises were made regarding creative arts development, the current administration has struggled to implement concrete initiatives in the sector.

The media personality acknowledged positive contributions from industry figures Abeiku Santana and KOD, but questioned the minister’s visible involvement in sector advancement. He suggested that four years of the current administration’s term provides sufficient time for meaningful progress assessment.

The criticism comes amid broader discussions about government accountability and ministerial performance in Ghana’s creative economy. The tourism and creative arts sector represents a significant component of the country’s economic diversification strategy, making ministerial effectiveness particularly important for industry stakeholders.

Romeo’s comments reflect growing concerns among creative arts practitioners about government support for sector development. The industry has historically advocated for increased investment in infrastructure, policy frameworks, and international promotion to maximize its economic potential.

Minister Gomashie, approved by Parliament in January 2025, brings extensive creative industry experience as a former actress and deputy minister. Recent ministry activities include organizing NkrumahFest 2025 and inaugurating the Ghana Tourism Development Company governing board, though Romeo argues these efforts are insufficient given the sector’s potential.

Industry observers note that creative arts development requires sustained policy attention and resource allocation to achieve meaningful growth. The sector’s potential contribution to national economic development makes ministerial performance particularly significant for long-term planning and implementation.