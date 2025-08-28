Radio Host Granted Bail Over False Helicopter Crash Claims

A broadcast journalist has been released on GH¢100,000 bail after allegedly spreading false information about President John Mahama’s involvement in the August 6 helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

Emmanuel Kwakye Asare of Wontumi Multimedia appeared at an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, dressed entirely in black and maintaining composure as proceedings unfolded. Judge Samuel Bright Acquah set strict conditions for his release, requiring two civil servant sureties with one earning at least GH¢5,000 monthly.

The case stems from controversial statements Asare allegedly made during his radio show Nsempafie on August 9. According to prosecutors, the host told listeners: “If your family member is part of those who died, you must hold President Mahama responsible because he is aware of every.”

Police arrested Asare three days later following intelligence reports about the broadcast. During questioning, investigators claim he admitted to making the statements in his caution statement, though he has since entered a not guilty plea to charges of publishing false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

The prosecution had initially opposed bail, arguing they needed more time to prepare their case disclosures. Chief Inspector Daniel Danku represented the state in place of the lead prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Haligah.

As part of his bail conditions, Asare must report weekly to the Special Investigations Unit of the Ghana Police Service. The case returns to court on September 1 for further proceedings.

The helicopter crash at Akrofoum in the Ashanti Region occurred on August 6, though details about casualties and circumstances remain under official investigation. Prosecutors described Asare’s comments as generating “an uproar within sections of the populace” during a sensitive period.

Wontumi Radio, where Asare hosts his program, operates as part of the multimedia empire owned by NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. The station has previously courted controversy with provocative political commentary.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between media freedom and responsible journalism in Ghana’s polarized political environment. False information, particularly during crises, can inflame public sentiment and undermine confidence in institutions.

Ghana’s media landscape has witnessed several high-profile prosecutions for allegedly false publications in recent years. The legal framework criminalizes the publication of false news likely to cause fear, alarm, or public disorder, though enforcement remains selective.

Asare’s legal team will likely challenge both the charges and the evidence when proceedings resume next month. The case could set important precedents for how courts handle allegations of false news in the digital age.

The August helicopter incident continues under investigation by relevant authorities. Until official findings emerge, speculation and unverified claims risk further inflaming public discourse around the tragedy.

Press freedom advocates will monitor the case closely, particularly regarding whether the prosecution represents legitimate law enforcement or potential overreach against critical media voices. The outcome could influence how journalists approach sensitive breaking news stories.