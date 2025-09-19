Rabito Clinic Launches Free Breast Cancer Screening for Female Journalists

Rabito Clinic, Ghana’s leading dermatology center with over 50 years of medical excellence, has partnered with Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) to provide free breast cancer screening specifically targeting female journalists across the country.

The initiative, launched under the theme “Female journalist, your story matters. Don’t let breast cancer silence you,” addresses a critical healthcare gap affecting women in Ghana’s media industry. Recent studies indicate a 67.7% unmet need for breast cancer screening among Ghanaian women aged 25-49, highlighting the urgency of targeted intervention programs.

Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, founder and president of Rabito Group of Clinics and Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, emphasized that female journalists face unique vulnerabilities to breast cancer due to occupational stressors. The renowned dermatologist cited World Health Organization (WHO) statistics showing breast cancer as the most common cancer among women globally, with approximately 2.3 million new cases diagnosed annually.

The screening campaign will operate at five selected media houses and institutions between October 2nd and 30th, 2025, strategically positioning health professionals at journalists’ workplaces to maximize accessibility. This workplace-focused approach addresses barriers that prevent media professionals from seeking regular healthcare.

Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, explained that the initiative recognizes journalism’s demanding nature creates healthcare neglect among female practitioners. Long working hours, tight deadlines, and high stress levels contribute to delayed medical attention, potentially allowing treatable conditions to progress undetected.

“Journalists, especially female ones, often face unique challenges that make it difficult to prioritize their health,” Ameyibor stated during Wednesday’s program announcement. The holistic health advocate emphasized the campaign’s goal of bringing healthcare services directly to newsrooms rather than expecting journalists to find time for clinic visits.

Ghana faces significant challenges in breast cancer detection, with the disease ranking as the leading cancer type diagnosed and second leading cause of cancer-related death among women. Early detection through regular screening dramatically improves treatment outcomes, making accessible programs particularly valuable.

The WHO recommends mammography screening for women aged 50-69 years, though individuals with family history or elevated risk factors should begin earlier screening protocols. The Rabito-CDA partnership extends beyond basic screening to include comprehensive education about risk reduction through balanced diet, regular exercise, and limited alcohol consumption.

Professor Delle urged female journalists to participate actively rather than merely covering breast cancer awareness events. The campaign positions media professionals as both storytellers and participants in health advocacy, recognizing their dual role in society.

The October timing coincides with global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, amplifying the initiative’s impact through coordinated international attention. Ghana’s breast cancer cases continue increasing, with most patients seeking care only during advanced disease stages due to limited structured control strategies.

Rabito Clinic’s involvement brings substantial medical expertise to the program. The clinic operates through a team of expert dermatologists headed by Professor Delle, general practitioners, and specialist gynecologists across multiple nationwide branches.

The screening program addresses broader healthcare accessibility challenges facing Ghana’s media sector. Journalists often prioritize professional responsibilities over personal health maintenance, creating vulnerabilities that targeted workplace interventions can effectively address.

CDA Consult’s partnership with Rabito demonstrates private sector collaboration in addressing public health challenges. The initiative’s focus on specific professional groups may serve as a model for other occupational health programs targeting high-stress careers.

Looking ahead, organizers hope the program will establish sustainable healthcare practices among female journalists while generating broader awareness about breast cancer prevention. The initiative emphasizes early detection’s critical importance in improving survival rates and treatment effectiveness.

The campaign concludes on October 30th, with organizers encouraging maximum participation from eligible female media professionals across participating institutions.