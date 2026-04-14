Rabat Launches the Festivities of “Rabat UNESCO World Book Capital 2026” and Hosts 31st International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL)

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Kingdom of Morocco is preparing to experience an exceptional cultural event, combining the official launch of the “Rabat World Book Capital 2026” program (starting April 24, 2026) with the holding of the 31st edition of the International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL), from May 1 to 10, 2026.

The Moroccan capital thus reaffirms its status as a cultural crossroads and a global hub for culture and the knowledge industry.

The designation of Rabat as World Book Capital under UNESCO’s initiative crowns the city’s millennial history, its sustained commitment to culture and education, as well as the dynamism of its book sector. With more than 54 publishing houses and a growing number of bookstores, Rabat now represents a key driver in the democratization of knowledge.

SIEL, the flagship event organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, is one of the most important book fairs on the African continent. It constitutes a major milestone in this grand annual celebration.

In collaboration with its national partners and UNESCO bodies, the Ministry is overseeing the implementation of a rich year-long program comprising 342 activities structured around 12 themes. These initiatives aim to take books beyond their traditional framework by bringing them directly to citizens in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, orphanages, public squares, and transport systems.

At the heart of this momentum, the 31st edition of SIEL will showcase a large-scale cultural offering, with the participation of 890 exhibitors (320 direct and 570 indirect) from 60 countries, and more than 130,000 titles. France is this year’s guest of honor. This edition will also pay tribute to the 14th-century Moroccan explorer Ibn Battuta, placing travel literature at the center of discussions.

The fair offers a rich cultural program, featuring more than 204 events and the participation of 720 thinkers and creators, who will address the contemporary challenges of reading as well as innovations in the cultural and creative industries.

About the World Book Capitals

Cities designated as World Book Capital by the Director-General of UNESCO, upon the recommendation of an advisory committee, commit to promoting books and reading for all ages and all groups, both within and beyond national borders, and to organizing a year-long program of activities.

The twenty-sixth city to hold this title since 2001, Rabat succeeds Madrid (2001), Alexandria (2002), New Delhi (2003), Antwerp (2004), Montreal (2005), Turin (2006), Bogotá (2007), Amsterdam (2008), Beirut (2009), Ljubljana (2010), Buenos Aires (2011), Yerevan (2012), Bangkok (2013), Port Harcourt (2014), Incheon (2015), Wrocław (2016), Conakry (2017), Athens (2018), Sharjah (2019), Kuala Lumpur (2020), Tbilisi (2021), Guadalajara (2022), Accra (2023), Strasbourg (2024), and Rio de Janeiro (2025).

The UNESCO World Book Capital Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), the International Authors Forum (IAF), the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), the International Publishers Association (IPA) and UNESCO.