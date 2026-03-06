R2Bees Takes Over Spotify’s African Heat to Mark Ghana@69

Ghanaian music duo R2Bees has been selected by Spotify to curate the platform’s flagship African Heat playlist in celebration of Ghana’s 69th Independence Day, placing the evolution of Ghanaian sound at the centre of one of the streaming service’s most prominent African music stages.

The takeover, active today, March 6, traces the arc of Ghanaian music from its foundational Highlife roots through the urban Hiplife era into the contemporary Afrobeats generation, presenting the country’s musical history as a living, evolving conversation rather than a fixed archive.

The playlist opens with Highlife pioneers E.T. Mensah, Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi before moving through the Hiplife era shaped by Reggie Rockstone and VIP, and into the contemporary generation represented by artists including Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy and Amaarae. R2Bees’ own catalogue, including their tracks “Over,” “Life (Walaahi)” and “Odo,” as well as cross-border collaborations with Wizkid, sit naturally within that lineage.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the curation was a deliberate editorial statement. “R2Bees’ curation traces the rhythms of Ghana, its heritage, its modern voice, and its influence across Africa,” she said. “This Independence Day, we celebrate how Ghanaian creativity continues to inspire listeners everywhere.”

R2Bees, the Tema-born duo of Mugeez and Omar Sterling, have been among the most internationally connected acts in Ghanaian music for over a decade, with their cross-border collaborations helping to establish Ghana as a creative bridge between West African music scenes. Their selection to anchor Spotify’s Independence Day activation underscores how Ghanaian artists have moved from regional influence to genuine continental authority in shaping African popular music.

The duo currently draws 2.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making them one of Ghana’s most-streamed acts on the platform.

The African Heat playlist is available now on Spotify across all markets.