Qwasi Blay Jnr Reveals How Acting Career Started by Accident

Ghanaian actor Qwasi Blay Jnr says his entry into acting was never planned, revealing that the profession found him unexpectedly while he pursued entirely different ambitions in football and law.

Speaking during an interview on Joy Prime monitored, the actor disclosed that his early dreams were far removed from the movie industry. He wanted to become a footballer and a lawyer, describing himself as a principled person whose direct manner of speaking led others to describe him as hard.

His path changed during senior high school after he represented his school in a pageant and later stepped into a lead drama role unexpectedly. According to Qwasi Blay Jnr, the actor who was supposed to play the lead role was unavailable, prompting the drama instructor to ask him to try the part.

The actor recalled that he tried the role and managed to pull it off on the day of the performance. That moment proved decisive for his future career direction, though he had no way of knowing it at the time.

After the performance, the school’s reverend chaplain called him aside and offered encouragement that would shape his trajectory. According to Qwasi Blay Jnr, “Continue with this path. Do not change.”

Despite entering a notoriously unpredictable industry, the actor admitted he had no expectations when he chose to continue with acting. He described his approach as simply going with the process and allowing God to guide him through the journey.

Qwasi Blay Jnr acknowledged experiencing moments of uncertainty throughout his career, including times when he felt lost or unsure about his direction. However, he said faith kept him grounded during those challenging periods.

The actor shared a philosophical perspective on uncertainty, suggesting that when your path disappears, it often means you are on the right path and must simply keep moving forward. This mindset has apparently helped him navigate the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry.

His major international recognition came from the Nigerian production Federal Reserve, produced by Ruth Kadiri. The actor said that movie introduced him to an international audience and also made Ghanaians realize he is Ghanaian, as many had assumed he was Nigerian.

Qwasi Blay Jnr noted that many Nigerians have claimed him as one of their own, a perception he is actively working to correct. He emphasized his Ghanaian identity, telling the interviewer that he wanted his people to know he belongs to Ghana despite being embraced by Nigerian audiences.

His move to Nigeria was orchestrated by filmmaker Selassie Ibrahim, whom he credits for opening doors in the larger West African market. The actor recalled how Ibrahim told him to prepare for Nigeria, and shortly afterward he found himself on a flight to Abuja.

Since establishing himself in Nigeria, roles have come steadily, including productions for streaming platforms such as Showmax and television networks like Africa Magic. The actor has appeared in multiple high-profile projects that have expanded his visibility across the continent.

On the financial differences between the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, Qwasi Blay Jnr was candid. He revealed that Nigerian productions pay in dollars and international actors are definitely compensated well, a stark contrast to payment structures in Ghana’s film sector.

Despite the financial gains, he acknowledged the intense demands of working in Nigeria’s highly competitive entertainment industry. The actor recounted a particularly draining shoot that pushed him to his physical and mental limits, describing days when he experienced brain fog.

However, Qwasi Blay Jnr emphasized that perseverance is essential in the industry. He said actors cannot give up when faced with exhaustion or difficulty, and must show up regardless of the challenges they face on set.

The actor’s journey reflects broader trends in Ghana’s entertainment industry, where many talented performers seek opportunities in Nigeria’s larger and better-funded film market. Nollywood’s continental reach and superior financial resources have attracted numerous Ghanaian actors, directors, and producers over the past decade.

Industry observers note that while this cross-border movement creates opportunities for individual artists, it also raises questions about the sustainability of Ghana’s domestic film industry. Some stakeholders argue that Ghana must improve funding, infrastructure, and payment standards to retain top talent.

Qwasi Blay Jnr’s success in Nigeria while maintaining his Ghanaian identity demonstrates that actors can navigate multiple markets without losing their cultural roots. His insistence on correcting assumptions about his nationality suggests pride in his heritage despite working primarily in a foreign industry.

Looking ahead, the actor said his plans remain firmly in God’s hands. He acknowledged that while people make plans, divine direction ultimately determines outcomes, and he believes God is taking him to a different height in his career.

His story resonates with aspiring actors who may not have traditional pathways into the industry. The accidental nature of his entry, combined with mentorship from the reverend chaplain and filmmaker Selassie Ibrahim, illustrates how talent can emerge and be nurtured through unexpected circumstances.