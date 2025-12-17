Quick Angels Opens Eighth Burger King Branch at Haatso Center Point Mall

Quick Angels Limited has opened its eighth Burger King branch in Ghana at Center Point Mall in Haatso, Atomic, with plans to expand to Lakeside Estate, Koforidua, and Kumasi before the end of 2025. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Emmanuel Lamptey led the opening ceremony on December 17, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the franchise holder’s growth strategy.

The Haatso location was selected following rigorous market research that identified a significant demand supply gap in the Atomic Haatso enclave, according to Mr. Lamptey. The CEO stated that this eighth branch represents the company’s commitment to bringing international standards of food quality and service closer to the doorsteps of Ghanaians. Quick Angels Limited holds the franchise rights for Burger King operations in Ghana and continues to expand its footprint in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

The launch event underscored a modern social first approach to business marketing, as dozens of influencers and content creators were invited to experience the facility. Their presence highlighted the brand’s appeal to the Gen Z and Millennial demographics, which remain the primary drivers of the QSR economy in Accra. The opening ceremony drew stakeholders from the food service industry and media representatives who gathered to witness the brand’s latest expansion.

Mr. Lamptey announced an aggressive expansion strategy that will see the brand move beyond the capital region. By the end of 2025, Burger King is expected to have established a presence in Lakeside Estate, Koforidua, and Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, significantly increasing the brand’s national market share. The expansion strategy aims to bring Burger King’s flame grilled products to more Ghanaians across different regions of the country.

The new Haatso branch at Center Point Mall offers the full range of Burger King menu items and services. The location was strategically chosen based on demographic analysis and consumer demand patterns in the Atomic Haatso corridor. Quick Angels Limited has demonstrated consistent growth in Ghana’s competitive fast food sector through its systematic approach to market expansion and brand positioning.

The company’s growth trajectory reflects broader trends in Ghana’s Quick Service Restaurant industry, where international brands continue to establish and strengthen their presence. The decision to target locations beyond Accra indicates confidence in consumer demand for international fast food options in regional capitals and urban centers outside the Greater Accra Region. Industry observers note that the QSR sector in Ghana has experienced steady expansion as urbanization increases and consumer preferences evolve.

Quick Angels Limited’s expansion plans align with growing consumer interest in international fast food brands across Ghana. The company has positioned itself as a major player in the country’s QSR market through strategic location selection and investment in brand development. The opening of the Haatso branch follows successful operations at seven other locations across the country, demonstrating the franchise holder’s ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities.

The Kumasi expansion will mark Burger King’s entry into the Ashanti Region, while the Koforidua location will serve the Eastern Region. The Lakeside Estate branch will provide additional coverage within the Greater Accra Region. These three planned locations represent a significant geographical expansion for the brand, moving beyond its current concentration in Accra to establish a broader national presence before year end.