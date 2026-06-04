Queiroz Targets World Cup Second Round For Ghana

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz says reaching the second round at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the Black Stars’ main target, after a 1-1 friendly draw with Wales.

The Portuguese coach spoke after Ghana were held by Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, his first match since taking charge of the team.

Substitute Caleb Yirenkyi put Ghana ahead in the 66th minute, but Lewis Koumas equalised for Wales late on. Queiroz still drew encouragement from the display and underlined what he sees as the side’s first objective at the tournament.

Reflecting on Ghana’s group stage exits at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, Queiroz insisted the team must get out of the group this time. He said the knockout phase is where the real tournament begins, with everything riding on the winner and nothing for the loser. “When you qualify for the second round, the show starts,” he said.

Queiroz took over from Otto Addo in April. Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia.