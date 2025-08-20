Queen of Peace Credit Union Breaking into New Grounds, Says Board of Directors at AGM

Queen of Peace Credit Union, located at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina, in the Greater Accra Region, with innovation, creativity and determination, is breaking into new grounds with the sole purpose of bringing smiles and empowerment to its members. The new grounds take the form of new products , geographical presence and offering a brand of leadership that uniquely serves the members.

The above development was made known at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Credit Union held at the Hall Complex of our lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina, on 10th August 2025 under the Theme: Propelling the Credit Union, Empowering Members in the Period of Economic Stability.

The theme-Propelling the Credit Union, Empowering Members in a period of Economic stability- uniquely emphasizes the Union’s role in both its own growth and the financial well-being of its members, especially during the relatively stable economic environment in the country. It also highlights the Credit Union’s commitment to helping its members achieve their financial goals.

In terms of the new grounds, firstly, there is the expansion of the Union’s geographical presence. The Union as part of its strategic plan of bringing the Credit Union to its members has opened a branch at Ashaiman new market. It is to serve the growing membership from that part of Accra. This is the latest following the opening of the Amamoley branch some years ago.

There were calls from members at Kantamanto CBD and Abossey Okai where there is a growing membership to extend the Unions Services by opening a branch to serve their needs promptly.

Secondly, the Credit Union, through the leadership and Management, has developed various products to serve the needs of its members. The latest being the Happy Family Consumer loan that affords members the ability to purchase home appliances with ease at no interest. The rest are auto loans, special loans, emergency loans, susu loans, corporate loans, among others.

In terms of services members could use the USSD code-*248*233#-to access their funds remotely. There is no need to get to the banking hall to save or access member’s funds. Others are direct debit that allows members to instruct their other bankers to deduct specific amount periodically to their accounts at the Credit Union.

Thirdly, the Union offers strategic leadership. It has been blessed with leaders of integrity, skills, rich experiences over the years. Following that tradition, the current leadership is made up of people with top rate skills in various fields that are being harnessed for the service of the members. At the moment the Union is the 4th best Credit Union out of 132 Credit Union, in the Greater Accra region and continues to excel following its commencement of operations in 1982.

Cross section of members at the AGM

This year’s AGM saw many members trooping into the hall to listen to the stewardship of the Board of Directors and Management. It was also graced by the presence of dignitaries such as Mr William Kwashie Darlie, Acting Registrar, Department of Cooperatives, Mrs Priscilla Botchway, Regional Director, Dept. Of Co-operative, Madam Edith Dzidzornu, Deputy Registrar In charge of Registration and Licensing.

Speaking at the AGM for this year, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Ebenezer Asiedu, invited the members to continue to save with the Queen of Peace Credit Union and said that their monies were in safe hands. He reported that the total asset of the Credit Union at the end of 2024 stood at GHC38, 546,179.82 as compared to GHC27, 585, 394.00 in 2024.

Mr William, Acting Registrar, Department of Cooperatives commended the members, Management and Board of the Credit Union and made the point that the Union was made up of both high-profile professionals and ordinary members and hence there was the need for the Board to pay attention to that quality dimension in rendering services to the Union.

Members urged the Board to continue to pursue all locked up funds as a result of the 2018 banking sector clean-up that destabilised investment houses that the Union had invested some of the funds.

The AGM ended with solemn commitment from the Board to face head-on all challenges of the Credit Union.

By Sylvester Bagooro, Secretary, Board of Directors.