Queen Mother Appeals To Government For Support

The queen mother of Edina Amoanda, a farming settlement in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem-Abrem Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Koba Amankwaah II, has pledged her community’s support for the government’s 24-Hour-Economy by providing vast acres of land to interested investors for economic development.

Nana Koba Amankwaah II disclosed this at her 20th installation anniversary as a traditional leader in the area.

The Queen Mother addressed congregants at the Assemblies of God temple shortly before a durbar of chiefs and people of Edina Amoanda at a newly built palace.

Nana Koba Amankwaah II recounted her challenges and successes during her leadership period, describing them as a learning curve.

She identified physical and spiritual attacks by her opponents as factors that nearly led her to abdicate her leadership as the Queen Mother. She thanked God, her elders, and all those who rallied behind her to overcome those challenges.

Nana Koba Amankwaah II told news reporters in a separate interview that past and present governments extended electricity and potable water access to the village, but appealed for the rehabilitation of Nkontrodu junction to Amoanda road to ease transportation.

She explained that the dusty and rugged roads, which usually cause respiratory and visibility problems during the dry season, become muddy and slippery, and hinder human and vehicular movement. She said such difficulties make the inhabitants feel like aliens in their own country.

The Queen Mother pleaded with the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipal Assembly to impress upon the government to come to their aid sooner.

She used the occasion to advise her subjects to embrace, love, unity, and development for the well-being of the present generation and those yet unborn.

The traditional ruler noted that the unavailability of a suitable location for dumping refuse poses a threat to the area in case of any epidemic.

To address this, she pleaded with the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipal Assembly to provide the Edina Amoanda community with large dustbins so that the inhabitants can dispose of their waste at all times.

Historically, the Ghana government planned to construct an airstrip in the Central Region, specifically at Edina Amoanda, between the 1980s and early 1990s.

However, the parcel of land earmarked for the project remains idle due to the inability of past governments to fulfill their promises.