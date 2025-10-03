Quao Realty Unveils The Autograph A New Standard of Luxury Living in Accra

Quao Realty, developers of premium residential properties, has officially launched The Autograph, a landmark development that redefines modern luxury living in Accra — achieving a remarkable 60% of units sold on launch day.

Located in the heart of Cantonments at 16 Josif Broz Tito Avenue, The Autograph is a residential complex designed for discerning homeowners and investors seeking the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

The Autograph is more than a residence, it’s a lifestyle statement. We envisioned a space where design excellence, luxury amenities, and sustainable living come together. Today, we are proud to introduce a development that raises the benchmark for real estate in Accra.

A Lifestyle Beyond the Ordinary

The Autograph offers a range of living options including studio,one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments, and an exclusive penthouse. The development is equipped with premium lifestyle amenities such as:

* Rooftop lounge with panoramic city views

Modern gym and Pilates studio

* Swimming pool and relaxation decks

Landscaped gardens and green spaces

* Private concierge services

Co-working and café spaces

* Basement parking and EV charging stations

Strategically situated in Cantonments, one of Accra’s most sought-after neighborhoods, The Autograph provides easy access to top schools, embassies, healthcare facilities, and leisure hubs.

Transforming Real Estate in Ghana

With The Autograph, Quao Realty continues its mission to set new standards in Ghana’s luxury real estate space, combining architectural excellence with top notch hospitality and property management.

The immediate uptake of units reflects strong confidence in Quao Realty’s vision and underscores the demand for premium residential spaces in Accra’s most desirable neighborhoods. With only limited units remaining, prospective buyers are encouraged to secure their homes early

About Quao Realty

Quao Realty is a Ghanaian real estate developer specializing in high-end residential and commercial projects. With a track record of delivering innovative, sustainable, and luxurious developments, Quao Realty is shaping the future of urban living in Ghana and beyond.

Quao Realty

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 0277890000

Website: https://theautograph.quaorealty.com