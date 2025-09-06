Quantum Terminals Transfers GH₵1.7 Million for September Bond Interest Payments

Quantum Terminals PLC has transferred GHS 1,668,750 to its designated trust account to ensure timely interest payments to bondholders, demonstrating continued compliance with its corporate bond obligations as Ghana’s fixed income market maintains operational stability.

The petroleum sector company moved the funds from its Debt Service Accrual Account at Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited to the Trust Account at Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited on August 21, 2025, according to a public notice filed with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The transferred amount represents interest payments due to holders of the first tranche of Quantum Terminals’ 10-year Guaranteed and Secured Notes on September 4, 2025. The advance transfer complies with Condition 7 of the bond prospectus, which requires the company to deposit required funds at least 10 business days before payment dates.

Quantum Terminals made history as the first non-financial institution to issue corporate bonds on the Ghana Stock Exchange when it listed its GHS 45 million 10-year notes. The company’s bond issuance marked a significant milestone for Ghana’s corporate debt market, providing a template for other non-financial companies seeking capital market funding.

The bond carries a 75% partial credit guarantee from GuarantCo, enhancing its attractiveness to pension funds and institutional investors. This guarantee structure has helped establish Quantum Terminals’ debt as a benchmark for corporate bond issuance in Ghana’s developing fixed income market.

CEO Emmanuel Egyei-Mensah signed the latest transfer notice, continuing the company’s practice of transparent communication with bondholders and market participants about debt service obligations.

The company’s recent financial performance shows revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, though this was offset by rising operational costs. Finance costs increased 24% to GHS 3.89 million during the period, driven primarily by bond interest and loan fees, according to quarterly results.

Despite higher finance costs, Quantum Terminals demonstrated progress in debt management, with long-term debt declining 18% to GHS 56.68 million by the end of the first quarter. Total assets expanded to GHS 499.15 million, reflecting continued business growth and investment activity.

The company operates critical petroleum infrastructure in Ghana, including an LPG evacuation terminal at Atuabo near the Ghana Gas Processing Facility, and oil storage facilities in Tema with combined capacity exceeding 55,000 metric tons.

Previous bond service payments demonstrate Quantum Terminals’ consistent debt management approach. The company transferred GHS 7.2 million to its trust account for bond payments in March 2025, and made an GHS 8.3 million payment covering both interest and principal repayments to bondholders in a separate transaction.

The September interest payment continues the company’s track record of meeting bond obligations, supporting investor confidence in Ghana’s corporate debt market where non-financial issuers remain limited.

Quantum Terminals’ bond represents a significant portion of corporate debt trading activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market, alongside instruments from financial institutions like banks and savings and loans companies.

The company’s consistent compliance with bond covenants and transparent reporting practices have helped establish credibility for corporate bond issuance in Ghana, potentially encouraging other non-financial companies to consider similar capital market funding strategies.

Market observers note that successful corporate bond programs like Quantum Terminals’ provide important precedents for developing Ghana’s fixed income market beyond traditional government securities and bank-issued instruments.

The petroleum logistics company’s ability to service its debt obligations while maintaining business growth demonstrates the viability of corporate bond financing for infrastructure and energy sector companies operating in Ghana’s economy.

The advance transfer for September payments reinforces Quantum Terminals’ commitment to maintaining bondholder confidence through proactive debt service management and adherence to prospectus requirements designed to protect investor interests.