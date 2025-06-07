QNET Reaffirms Ethical Business Practices Following False Media Allegations in Ghana and Burkina Faso

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct selling company, firmly denies recent false media reports in Ghana and Burkina Faso linking the company to human trafficking and illegal migration. These claims are entirely unfounded and misrepresent QNET’s legitimate business model.

Clarification on Assin Fosu Incident

QNET is not involved in the case reported in Assin Fosu, Ghana, where a Burkinabe national was arrested for allegedly trafficking seven foreign nationals under the pretense of overseas employment opportunities allegedly connected to QNET.

We categorically state that QNET does not offer jobs, migration assistance, or overseas employment services. Our company operates as a direct-selling e-commerce platform,offering individuals the opportunity to become independent distributors of our wellness and lifestyle products.

Any person or group using the QNET name to deceive others is doing so without our authorization and in direct violation of our strict ethical policies. We maintain a zero-tolerance stance on fraud and unethical conduct and cooperate fully with law enforcement to take disciplinary action where necessary.We commend the Ghana Police Service for their quick action in the matter.

Support for Safe Repatriation of Burkinabe Nationals

On May 27, 2025, QNET collaborated with the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Ghana to facilitate the safe return of 22 Burkinabe nationals, including 20 victims and 2 suspects,in a humanitarian initiative. The operation was made possible through joint efforts with INTERPOL Ghana, the Burkinabe Embassy, and the report of a concerned parent. QNET provided logistical and coordination support throughout the process, further underscoring our commitment to community welfare. We are currently supporting authorities in Burkina Faso to prosecute individuals involved in these illegalities.

Statement from QNET Regional Leadership

“We are proud to have supported the safe return of Burkinabe citizens and will continue to uphold our values by protecting individuals from exploitation. Our commitment to integrity and ethical practices remains unwavering,” said Biram Fall,Regional General Manager, QNET Sub-Saharan Africa.

A Call for Accurate Reporting

We urge the public, media, and community stakeholders to verify facts before sharing reports that can harm victims and damage legitimate businesses. QNET remains actively engaged with

law enforcement and diplomatic bodies to combat fraudulent activity and educate the public about our genuine business model.