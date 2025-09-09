QNET Launches Harmoniq Brand with Vivid & Soothe: Bio-Signaling Patches for Focus and Pain Relief — Anytime, Anywhere, Without Pills

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, has launched Harmoniq, a new line of wearable wellness patches that use gentle signals to “remind” the body how to function at its best. This bio-signaling technology works by tapping into the body’s natural communication system, helping restore balance without the need for drugs or invasive methods. The debut products — Harmoniq Vivid, which supports sharper focus, and Harmoniq Soothe, which provides lasting pain relief — are designed for people on the move who want safe, convenient solutions.

Why does this matter? In today’s fast-paced, hyperconnected world, people are not only struggling to stay mentally sharp amid digital distractions, fatigue, and stress, but also dealing with the physical toll of chronic pain, which affects nearly one in three adults worldwide. The global wellness economy, now valued at US$5.6 trillion is expanding rapidly as consumers look for safe, natural solutions that support both mind and body. Harmoniq meets these needs with easy-to-use, wearable patches that work in harmony with the body to deliver focus and relief — anytime, anywhere.

Beyond personal wellness, Harmoniq also reflects QNET’s commitment to responsible innovation. The patches are packaged in recyclable FSC® paper instead of plastic, cutting waste and reducing carbon emissions through lighter, more efficient logistics. Partnering with sustainable

manufacturers also helps lower water and energy use in production.?

?

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, explained:

“Harmoniq represents the future of wellness. It brings together science and nature to help people think clearer, feel better, and perform at their best — all without relying on drugs or invasive methods. And we’ve designed it with sustainability in mind, from recyclable packaging to eco-conscious production practices, so our innovation supports not just healthier lives but also a healthier planet.”?

?

What does Harmoniq Vivid do? ?

Harmoniq Vivid is designed to help you stay sharp and focused throughout the day. It works by carrying the natural energy “blueprints” of well-known ingredients like ginseng, ginkgo, omega-3, and ashwagandha. These key ingredients are commonly linked with clearer thinking, better memory, and reduced stress. Instead of consuming them, the patch delivers their signals directly to your body, giving you a safe, natural way to stay alert and attentive.

What about Harmoniq Soothe? This patch provides targeted, long-lasting relief using the frequencies of natural anti-inflammatories like Turmeric and Ginger, known for easing discomfort and supporting mobility. It delivers up to 48 hours of consistent relief without chemicals or gastric irritation. Unlike prescription painkillers, Harmoniq Soothe avoids risks such as dependency, drowsiness, or stomach upset — a safe alternative at a time when 60 million people worldwide misuse opioids annually.

Both Vivid and Soothe are water-resistant, discreet, and comfortable, safe for ages 6 and above, and informed by ongoing bio-signaling research. Recent advances such as protein-based patches that modulate cell signaling and bioelectrical studies in cellular systems highlight the promise of this science.

Harmoniq Vivid and Harmoniq Soothe are now available worldwide through QNET. To learn more, visit www.qnet.net.