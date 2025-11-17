Qatar Signals Immediate Hiring of Ghanaian Professionals

Qatar has expressed interest in immediately recruiting Ghanaian professionals in health, tourism, information technology (IT), transport, and logistics sectors, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced following high level discussions with senior Qatari officials.

Ablakwa held a meeting with Qatari Undersecretary of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani as both countries accelerate efforts to formalise a bilateral labour cooperation framework. The minister described the engagement as a significant breakthrough for Ghana’s Labour Export Programme, which aims to create employment opportunities for young professionals in international markets.

The Gulf state continues to face growing demand for skilled labour across multiple sectors, positioning Ghana as a strategic partner for workforce supply in West Africa. Ablakwa shared details of the discussions on X, emphasizing the urgency with which both nations are approaching the partnership.

Qatar has already ratified the labour cooperation agreement, with the Ghanaian Parliament expected to ratify in the next few weeks, the minister confirmed. This legislative progress represents a critical milestone in establishing formal pathways for Ghanaian workers seeking employment in the Gulf region.

Ghana has also requested that Qatar establishes its West African Qatar Visa Centre for labour mobility in Ghana. If approved, the visa centre would streamline processing for workers headed to the Gulf state, reducing bureaucratic delays and improving efficiency in labour deployment.

Qatari employers have commended Ghanaian workers for their impressive work ethic and high standards, Ablakwa noted, citing feedback from multiple Qatari chief executive officers. This positive reputation appears to have reinforced Qatar’s willingness to expand recruitment of Ghanaian professionals across priority industries.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the labour mobility initiative forms part of broader economic diplomacy under the Mahama administration. He described the effort as focused on creating opportunities for Ghanaian youth both locally and internationally through strategic policies that leverage the country’s skilled workforce.

Both countries have also decided to facilitate a Presidential Ghana Qatar business forum during President John Mahama’s visit to Qatar next month, according to Ablakwa. The forum is expected to strengthen business partnerships and explore investment synergies beyond the labour sector.

Ghana and Qatar have committed to easing visa requirements to facilitate greater movement of persons and goods, which is expected to boost the existing direct flights between the two nations. These measures complement the labour agreement and signal deeper bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, and logistics.

If finalised, the cooperation agreement would position Ghana as a key labour partner for Qatar in West Africa, potentially opening new employment pathways in some of the Gulf’s most sought after sectors. The health and information technology fields, in particular, represent high demand areas where Ghanaian professionals could secure competitive positions.

The announcement comes as Ghana intensifies diplomatic efforts to expand global partnerships and secure economic opportunities for its citizens. President Mahama has directed his appointees to expedite work on labour mobility agreements with eight countries including Jamaica, Germany, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

Ghana currently faces high youth unemployment, making international labour opportunities increasingly attractive to skilled professionals seeking better compensation and career advancement. The Qatar initiative represents one of the largest potential recruitment pipelines under the government’s labour export strategy.

Parliamentary ratification in the coming weeks will determine whether the agreement proceeds to full implementation, enabling the immediate recruitment Qatar has signalled readiness to begin.