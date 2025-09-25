Qatar and Saudi Arabia Launch US$89 Million Syria Recovery Initiative

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) announced a joint $89 million emergency initiative on September 24, 2025, to support essential government services in Syria through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), addressing critical salary shortfalls that threaten basic public services across the war-torn nation.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, marking the largest coordinated Gulf financial intervention in Syria since the transitional government took power. The three-month funding package will enable partial salary payments for Syrian government employees responsible for core functions including education, healthcare, and administrative services.

Syrian public sector workers had been earning approximately $25 monthly before the government announced a 400% salary increase in January 2025, raising minimum wages to around $75 monthly. However, implementation of these increases required external financial support, with up to 1.3 million public sector employees affected by the salary restructuring.

Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of SFD, emphasized that the grant represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing development support for Syria under wise leadership direction. The Saudi official highlighted collaborative partnerships with international organizations to foster growth and advance Syria’s development trajectory.

Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, described the initiative as reflecting shared regional vision for promoting stability and building resilience for Syrian citizens. He characterized investment in essential public services as urgent humanitarian necessity and strategic long-term commitment to sustainable development, human dignity preservation, and peace foundation establishment.

Syrian Finance Minister Mohamad Yisr Barnieh expressed government appreciation for the joint initiative, noting that the contribution conveys support messages from both Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The minister emphasized alignment with Syrian financial and economic reform efforts, reinforcing stability foundations and economic recovery serving Syrian people while strengthening national resilience.

The funding addresses immediate budgetary challenges following Syria’s political transition. Earlier reports in May 2025 indicated Qatar was providing $29 million monthly for three months to pay civilian public sector salaries, suggesting the current joint initiative represents expanded Gulf cooperation in Syrian reconstruction efforts.

UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu praised the generous contributions from both development funds, noting they address immediate population needs while establishing groundwork for long-term recovery and development. The UN official emphasized UNDP’s commitment to responding to complex Syrian needs, ensuring vital community functions continue operating effectively.

The initiative aligns with Syria’s national priorities and development frameworks established by the transitional government. Officials indicate the funding will support critical governmental functions that communities depend upon, including educational systems, basic healthcare services, and essential administrative operations throughout Syrian territories.

Regional analysts note the joint Saudi-Qatari initiative represents significant diplomatic cooperation between Gulf monarchies that have occasionally pursued competing regional interests. Recent analysis highlighted Saudi-Qatari competition for influence in Syria, making their coordinated financial support particularly noteworthy for regional stability efforts.

The timing coincides with broader international discussions about Syrian reconstruction and development assistance. The transitional government continues seeking international recognition and financial support for economic recovery programs while maintaining essential services for approximately 22 million Syrian citizens.

Implementation mechanisms will involve UNDP oversight ensuring transparent fund distribution and effective service delivery monitoring. The three-month timeframe provides immediate relief while allowing Syrian authorities to develop sustainable financing strategies for ongoing governmental operations and public sector employment stability.

Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia reaffirm their dedication to advancing Syrian development through strategic international partnerships. The recovery initiative aims to contribute toward resilient governance establishment, inclusive economic growth promotion, and sustainable development throughout Syrian territories as the nation continues rebuilding efforts.