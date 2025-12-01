Qatar Airways Unveils Formula 1 Livery at Grand Prix Weekend

Qatar Airways concluded its Grand Prix weekend by showcasing a new aircraft design created by Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, with thousands witnessing a dramatic flypast over Lusail International Circuit.

The airline, serving as title partner of Formula 1, demonstrated its newly designed Boeing 777 through an aerial display before Saturday’s Sprint race. Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, held from November 29 to December 1, 2024.

Media representatives and invited guests experienced the flypast from inside the aircraft, which featured Starlink high speed internet connectivity. The technology enabled live broadcasting capability during the flight over the circuit.

Officials unveiled the livery at the Qatar Airways hangar following the aerial demonstration. Kevin Hart made a theatrical entrance appearing as a Formula 1 driver performing celebratory maneuvers. Celebrity attendees included David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Rio Ferdinand, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Novak Djokovic.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer stated the flypast became the most tracked flight on Flightradar24 for an entire 24 hour period. He expressed confidence the design would become one of aviation’s most recognizable liveries.

The carrier, voted World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time, will deploy the Boeing 777 to destinations including London, Melbourne, New York, and Tokyo throughout winter. Aviation enthusiasts can track the aircraft using registration A7 BEG.

The livery design emerged from the Qatar Airways Creative 100 initiative, a cultural partnership with Swizz Beatz announced at Art Basel Paris 2025. The Grammy winning music producer, whose birth name is Kassem Daoud Dean, co founded The Dean Collection with his wife Alicia Keys. Their collection was featured in a 2024 Brooklyn Museum exhibition called Giants.

The Creative 100 platform celebrates influential creators across art, design, music, technology, and sport. Qatar Airways will launch a digital hub featuring films, interviews, podcasts, and city guides created by global artists. Privilege Club members will receive access to exclusive masterclasses and priority invitations to cultural events.

A second livery commemorating the airline’s partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for future release.

Qatar Airways previously won the World’s Best Airline title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The carrier received additional recognition for World’s Best Business Class and World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge. Qatar Airways earned the Best Airline in the Middle East title for the 13th time.

The airline operates flights to over 170 destinations worldwide through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. Skytrax voters named the airport Best Airport in the Middle East for 11 consecutive years and World’s Best Airport Shopping for the third consecutive year. Hamad International Airport received the World’s Best Airport designation in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways holds certification at the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment programme, based on ISO 14001 environmental management principles. The airline became the first globally certified to the industry standard for preventing illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation after signing the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016.