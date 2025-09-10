Qatar Airways Launches World Cup 2026 Travel Packages

Qatar Airways has launched comprehensive travel packages for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering football fans one-stop booking for flights, accommodation, and match tickets across the tournament’s three host countries.

The airline’s leisure division, Qatar Airways Holidays, announced Monday it has reintroduced the packages ahead of the tournament to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

As FIFA’s official airline partner, Qatar Airways provides ticket-inclusive packages that include international and domestic flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, and official match tickets. The company offers refund options and booking flexibility for uncertain travel plans.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 participating teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities in the three nations, making it the largest World Cup in history. Qatar Airways positions itself to handle the logistical complexity of multi-country tournament travel.

“We are thrilled to deliver exceptional packages that will support fans from across the world in seamlessly travelling to the world’s most renowned sporting event,” said Steven Reynolds, Qatar Airways Holidays Senior Vice President.

The packages include accommodations in prime locations and Category 1 match tickets for preferred matches, with transfers between host cities and match-day transportation. Qatar Airways will also sell knockout series packages for semifinal and final matches.

Tournament venues span major cities including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City in Mexico; and Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Francisco in the United States.

Qatar Airways introduced a “Follow My Team Series” feature allowing fans to secure packages following specific teams before the official tournament draw takes place. This addresses uncertainty about match locations and scheduling that complicates World Cup travel planning.

The airline leverages its global network of over 170 destinations to provide flight flexibility and custom itineraries for tournament attendees. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can collect loyalty points on package purchases.

This marks Qatar Airways’ return to World Cup package sales after serving as host country carrier for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The company previously announced its World Cup 2026 travel package plans in April 2025.

The expanded tournament format presents significant logistical challenges compared to previous World Cups held in single countries. Fans may need to travel thousands of miles between matches if following teams through group stages and elimination rounds.

Qatar Airways competes with other travel providers seeking to capture World Cup tourism revenue from an estimated global audience of billions. The tournament represents major economic opportunity for travel and hospitality sectors across North America.

FIFA selected the joint Canada-Mexico-United States bid for the 2026 tournament in 2018, marking the first World Cup hosted by three nations. The format expansion from 32 to 48 teams increases both commercial opportunities and operational complexity.

The airline’s sports partnership portfolio includes UEFA, Formula 1, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Internazionale Milano, and various other global sporting organizations and events.

Package bookings are available through Qatar Airways’ dedicated World Cup website, with Gold and Silver tier options providing different levels of accommodation and match access.