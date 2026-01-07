Qatar Airways Becomes First to Equip Boeing Dreamliner with Starlink

Qatar Airways has become the first airline globally to install Starlink high speed internet on Boeing 787-8 aircraft while completing its Airbus A350 fleet rollout, extending faster than home Wi-Fi connectivity to nearly 120 widebody planes.

The Doha based carrier announced Wednesday that three Dreamliners are now equipped with Starlink, marking the latest expansion of what has become the world’s largest Starlink enabled widebody fleet. The airline also completed installation across its entire A350 fleet in December 2025, just eight months after beginning that rollout programme.

Qatar Airways now operates Starlink connectivity on 58 percent of its widebody fleet, spanning A350s, Boeing 777s, and Boeing 787s. The service provides speeds up to 500 megabits per second (Mbps), enabling passengers to stream video, conduct calls and work in real time at speeds that can exceed many residential broadband connections.

More than 11 million passengers have used the complimentary gate to gate service since Qatar Airways launched Starlink in October 2024. The airline’s connected passengers represent nearly half of the 21 million travellers who used Starlink across all global airlines in 2025, making Qatar Airways the dominant carrier for satellite based inflight connectivity.

The rollout represents the fastest and most ambitious Starlink widebody installation programme in aviation history. Within 14 months, Qatar Airways started and completed installations on its Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 fleets before expanding to the Dreamliner family. The airline became the first globally to secure Starlink certification for the Boeing 787-8 variant.

Routes across the Americas and Australia now have majority Starlink coverage, with prominent routes in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East also equipped. Aircraft assignments remain subject to operational requirements.

Beyond passenger connectivity, Starlink is transforming operational efficiency for Qatar Airways crew and ground teams. Flight and roster updates now reach crew devices instantly, while cabin staff can coordinate with ground teams in real time during medical or service situations. Engineers can monitor inflight entertainment systems during flight and prepare recovery plans before landing, improving turnaround times.

The airline’s leadership in satellite connectivity builds on its position as global launch customer for the Airbus A350. Qatar Airways was named World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time, having previously won the title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Qatar Airways currently serves over 170 destinations worldwide through its hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha. The airline was the first in the Middle East to receive certification to the highest level of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Environmental Assessment programme, based on environmental management principles similar to ISO 14001 standards.

Gate to gate Starlink access may be unavailable at certain airports due to local regulatory requirements. The airline continues expanding installation across its remaining widebody fleet as it reinforces its position as the first carrier in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region offering the satellite internet technology.