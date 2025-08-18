Qantas Hit with Record US$90 Million Fine for Pandemic Worker Sackings

An Australian federal court has ordered Qantas to pay a landmark A$90 million penalty for illegally outsourcing 1,680 ground staff jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling, the largest ever under Australia’s Fair Work Act, caps a four-year legal battle sparked by the airline’s 2020 decision to replace baggage handlers and cleaners with contractors.

Federal Court Justice Michael Lee declared the fine necessary to deliver “real deterrence” to corporations considering similar actions. Qantas, which previously agreed to pay A$120 million in compensation to affected workers, accepted the penalty. Chief executive Vanessa Hudson publicly apologized, acknowledging the outsourcing caused “profound personal hardship” for employees and their families.

Half the penalty A$50 million will go directly to the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU), which led the lawsuit. Union head Michael Kaine called the outcome a “historic victory for workers against corporate overreach,” ending a “David and Goliath struggle.” Yet critics question whether the fine goes far enough. Qantas reportedly saved A$100 million annually through outsourcing, potentially outweighing combined penalties and compensation.

The verdict deepens scrutiny of Qantas’ corporate culture, following last year’s A$100 million fine for selling tickets on cancelled flights. With public trust eroding, analysts say the airline’s rehabilitation hinges on systemic change, not just financial settlements.

As travellers, you might recall chaotic airport scenes during those years. This ruling confirms those disruptions weren’t just pandemic chaos—they were choices with human costs.