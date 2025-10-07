Qantas Brings Back Melbourne to Delhi Flights for Cricket Season

Qantas will resume direct flights between Melbourne and Delhi on October 27, bringing back a route the Australian carrier suspended just five months ago as it bets on surging demand from cricket fans and the broader India-Australia travel market.

The service returns as a seasonal operation running three times weekly through March 28, 2026, strategically timed to capture peak travel during Australia’s cricket season and summer holidays. Qantas discontinued the route in June, but strong demand projections and the upcoming sporting calendar convinced the airline to bring it back sooner than initially planned.

Flights will operate every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday using Airbus A330-200 aircraft configured with both Business and Economy cabins. The schedule adds over 1,300 seats weekly, with Qantas expecting to carry more than 30,000 passengers across the five-month period.

Cam Wallace, Qantas Group CEO, explained the timing aligns perfectly with major cricket events including the T20 series starting in October, followed by the Ashes and the Big Bash League. Cricket isn’t just sport in India and Australia. It’s cultural glue that drives significant travel between the two countries, with thousands of fans willing to fly halfway around the world to watch matches in person.

The direct service eliminates the need for connections through Southeast Asian hubs like Singapore or Kuala Lumpur, shaving hours off total journey time. For business travelers and tourists alike, nonstop flights represent substantial convenience, even if they come with premium pricing compared to one-stop alternatives.

Beyond restoring flights, Qantas has expanded its physical presence in India by opening new offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. These locations will enhance customer service, strengthen corporate partnerships, and improve coordination with local travel agencies. The move signals Qantas views India as a long-term strategic market rather than just a seasonal opportunity.

India has become one of Australia’s fastest-growing source markets for international visitors. Student enrollment drives significant traffic, with thousands of Indian students heading to Australian universities each year. Business ties between the two countries continue strengthening, particularly in technology, mining, and education sectors. Tourism flows in both directions, though Indians traveling to Australia significantly outnumber Australians visiting India.

The Melbourne route specifically targets visitors heading to Victoria and connecting to other Australian cities. Melbourne serves as a major hub for Qantas domestic operations, allowing international passengers to easily transfer to Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, or regional destinations. This connectivity advantage makes Melbourne attractive compared to other Australian gateways.

Qantas faces competition on India-Australia routes from several carriers. Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, and Thai Airways all offer one-stop service through their respective hubs. Middle Eastern carriers like Emirates and Qatar Airways provide alternatives via Dubai and Doha. Even Air India operates nonstop flights between India and Australia on certain routes.

What differentiates Qantas is its home advantage. As Australia’s flag carrier with an extensive domestic network, it can offer seamless connections that foreign airlines cannot match. The airline also benefits from strong brand recognition among Australian expatriates in India and Indian families with relatives in Australia.

The seasonal nature of this route reflects airline economics. Operating year-round requires consistent demand across all months, but travel between India and Australia peaks during specific periods. By concentrating service during high-demand months, Qantas can maintain stronger load factors and profitability while redeploying aircraft elsewhere during slower periods.

Tourism officials in both countries welcome the route’s return. Australia has been actively marketing itself to Indian travelers, highlighting beaches, wine regions, and unique wildlife experiences. The Victoria state government particularly benefits from direct Melbourne access, as visitors tend to spend more time in their arrival city when nonstop flights are available.

Educational institutions also gain from improved connectivity. Australian universities recruit heavily in India, and convenient flight options make studying in Melbourne more attractive to prospective students and their families. The ability to visit home during breaks without complicated connections matters when choosing where to pursue higher education.

Trade relationships could see indirect benefits as well. Easier travel facilitates business meetings, site visits, and commercial negotiations. While cargo doesn’t ride on passenger aircraft to the same extent it once did, passenger routes often signal underlying economic relationships that support broader trade.

Qantas originally suspended the route in June with plans to return in October, suggesting this seasonal pattern may become standard operating procedure. If demand proves strong during the upcoming season, the airline could extend operations or even consider year-round service eventually.

For passengers, the route’s return offers real benefits despite the seasonal limitation. Direct flights command premium fares, but many travelers willingly pay extra to avoid the hassle of connections, immigration clearances at intermediate stops, and extended journey times. The A330-200 is a capable long-haul aircraft, though smaller than widebody jets like the 787 or A350 that some competitors use.

The India-Australia corridor represents one of the aviation industry’s growth stories. Rising incomes in India, strengthening bilateral ties, and demographic trends all point toward increasing travel demand. Airlines that establish themselves early in high-growth markets often enjoy lasting advantages, which explains Qantas’s willingness to invest in seasonal routes that might eventually become year-round operations.

Whether this gamble pays off depends on execution and market conditions. If cricket brings the crowds Qantas anticipates, and if broader travel trends hold, the Melbourne-Delhi route could transition from seasonal experiment to permanent fixture in the airline’s network.