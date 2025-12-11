PUWU congratulates Acting ECG Boss Kpekpena on Ghana Energy Awards CEO win

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana has lauded Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, Acting Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), for being named CEO of the Year (Power) at the 2025 Ghana Energy Awards.

In a statement signed by Mr Timothy Nyame, PUWU General Secretary, the union described the accolade as “a powerful testament” to Kpekpena’s leadership and strategic vision during a challenging period for the energy sector.

“This recognition is not merely a personal accolade; it reflects your exceptional leadership skills, commitment to operational excellence and resilience in steering ECG through its transformation phase,” the statement said.

PUWU credited Kpekpena’s tenure with fostering stability and efficiency within ECG, while maintaining “cordial and productive industrial relations” between management and workers.

“We are proud of you and wish you continued success as you lead ECG into becoming a stronger and more resilient company,” the union added.

The Ghana Energy Awards, held annually, celebrate excellence and innovation across the country’s energy sector.