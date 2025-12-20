Putin Signals No Compromise on Ukraine War Despite EU Loan

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed an unyielding stance on the Ukraine conflict during his annual marathon press conference Friday, occurring just hours after European Union leaders approved a $105 billion interest free loan to sustain Kyiv’s war effort through 2027.

The carefully orchestrated event, which lasted over four hours, mixed Putin’s customary blend of municipal governance complaints with sweeping geopolitical commentary. The Russian leader claimed his forces were advancing across the entire front line and listed towns and villages Moscow says are under full or partial control. He insisted Russia did not start this war, deflecting responsibility for casualties despite having ordered the February 2022 invasion.

Putin signaled conditional openness to negotiations based on what he repeatedly described as addressing root causes of the crisis. That phrase remains central to Russia’s long standing demands including Ukraine’s withdrawal from territories in eastern Ukraine, halting NATO expansion, and fundamental political changes in Kyiv. These red lines appear essentially unchanged despite mounting international pressure for a negotiated settlement.

The Russian leader revisited grievances over NATO’s eastward expansion after the Cold War, arguing Russia would not resort to further military operations if treated with respect. Critics note Russia’s 2022 invasion directly contributed to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, undercutting that argument.

The press conference followed the European Union’s decision to provide Ukraine with the massive loan backed by the bloc’s budget after a controversial proposal to use frozen Russian assets failed. European leaders reached the agreement early Friday after more than 16 hours of negotiations, with Belgium rejecting plans to tap approximately $247 billion in immobilized Russian funds held primarily in Brussels. The loan covers roughly two thirds of Ukraine’s estimated $161 billion funding needs for the next two years.

Putin’s remarks came as President Donald Trump’s administration pursues diplomatic efforts to broker peace. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and key Putin ally, in Miami this weekend to discuss proposals for ending the war. Ukrainian officials led by national security adviser Rustem Umerov also held talks in Miami on Friday with American and European counterparts.

Putin praised Trump’s diplomatic initiatives during the press conference, saying the American president was making serious efforts to end the conflict. However, the sincerity of Russia’s interest in peace remains unclear given Moscow’s hardline negotiating positions and continued military advances in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian leader addressed questions on topics ranging from demographic challenges and tax policy to extraterrestrial life, maintaining the traditional format of his annual direct line event. On frozen Russian assets, Putin labeled European plans as robbery rather than theft because it was being done openly, pledging to pursue legal action through courts he described as independent of political decisions.

Trump administration officials reportedly plan to inform Russian envoys about progress made in recent talks with Ukrainian and European officials. At present, no trilateral meeting between United States, Russian and Ukrainian representatives is scheduled, with contacts expected to proceed through separate bilateral discussions in Miami.