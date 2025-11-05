Putin Directs Officials to Prepare Nuclear Testing Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday instructed government agencies to submit proposals on possibly resuming nuclear weapons testing, responding directly to President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that the United States would restart such tests.

Speaking at a televised Security Council meeting, Putin stated Russia has always strictly adhered to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and has no plans to deviate from these commitments. However, he added that Moscow would take appropriate retaliatory measures if the United States or another power conducted such a test.

Putin directed the foreign ministry, defense ministry, special services, and relevant civilian agencies to collect additional information on the issue, analyze it at the Security Council, and make coordinated proposals regarding the possible commencement of work to prepare for nuclear weapons tests.

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov told the meeting that the United States is actively increasing its strategic offensive capabilities and suggested Moscow immediately start preparations for nuclear tests on the Arctic Novaya Zemlya archipelago. Belousov added that the site, where the Soviet Union last tested a nuclear weapon in 1990, was ready for quickly resuming the explosions.

General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the military’s General Staff, warned that if Russia does not take appropriate measures now, the country will miss the time and opportunity to respond promptly to United States actions, as it takes from several months to several years to prepare for nuclear tests, depending on their type.

Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu told the meeting that Russia was not entirely clear about the United States’ future actions and steps regarding the conduct or nonconduct of nuclear weapons tests, given seemingly conflicting public statements from officials in Washington.

Trump announced on October 30 while in South Korea that because of other countries testing programs, he had instructed the Department of War to start testing American nuclear weapons on an equal basis. The announcement came days after Putin said Russia had conducted the first hourslong test of a nuclear powered, nuclear capable cruise missile capable of evading American missile defenses.

Trump claimed in an interview with 60 Minutes that Russia is among a handful of countries testing nuclear weapons, stating that Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. However, Trump’s own nominee to lead STRATCOM, the military command in charge of nuclear weapons, told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that neither China nor Russia were conducting nuclear explosive tests.

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that new tests of the American nuclear weapons system ordered by Trump will not include nuclear explosions. Wright stated on Fox News that the tests being discussed are system tests.

North Korea is the only nation known to have conducted a nuclear detonation since the 1990s. Russia’s last known nuclear explosive test was in 1990, and China’s was in 1996. The United States military has not detonated nuclear weapons since 1992.

The United States is among almost 180 nations that have signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Along with China and several other nuclear powers, however, the United States has never ratified the treaty, a situation that Putin highlighted in 2023 when he decided to revoke Moscow’s ratification.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Security Council chaired by Putin, posted on social media that Russians have no choice but to treat Trump’s comments seriously. Medvedev wrote that no one knows what Trump meant about nuclear testing, probably not even Trump himself, but he’s the president of the United States and the consequences of such words are inescapable.

Trump’s order was widely criticized by nuclear scientists and nonproliferation experts, who said that Washington had little to gain from live drills, which would likely only embolden Moscow and Beijing. The United States has only one viable testing location, the former Nevada Nuclear Test Site near Las Vegas, which would take at least two years to get up and running, experts said.

Putin’s revocation of Russia’s CTBT ratification exactly two years ago fueled speculation that he could order new nuclear detonation tests, along with calls from hawkish members of the Russian parliament for the country to do so. One year ago, Putin approved changes to Russia’s official nuclear doctrine, formally amending the conditions and lowering the threshold under which Moscow would consider using its nuclear weapons.

The updated doctrine states that Russia will treat an attack by a non nuclear state that is supported by a country with nuclear capabilities as a joint attack by both. That means in theory that any attack on Russia by a country that’s part of a coalition could be seen as an attack by the entire group.

Russia boasts the world’s biggest nuclear stockpile and has increasingly threatened to use it as its war in Ukraine has dragged on. Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine multiple times since he ordered the full scale invasion of the country on February 24, 2022.

The developments mark a significant escalation in nuclear tensions between the two nations with the world’s largest atomic arsenals. Both countries maintain they are responding to the other’s actions while emphasizing their commitment to international agreements, even as they prepare for potential testing resumption.