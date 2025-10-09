Putin Admits Russian Air Defenses Downed Azerbaijani Jetliner

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Thursday that Russian air defenses were responsible for downing an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet last December, marking his first explicit admission of culpability in the tragedy that killed 38 people. The rare acknowledgment appears designed to ease nearly yearlong diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Baku.

Speaking to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, Putin explained that Russian missiles targeting a Ukrainian drone exploded just 10 meters away from the passenger aircraft due to a technical malfunction. The admission represents a significant shift from Russia’s previous denials and comes after months of strained relations between the two historically close neighbors.

The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024, while flying from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechnya republic. The aircraft carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members, with 38 killed and 29 surviving the crash. Survivors later reported hearing loud bangs and explosions during the flight, consistent with missile strikes.

The incident occurred as Ukrainian drones were attacking Russia’s North Caucasus regions, prompting the activation of air defense systems. After the strike, the damaged plane attempted an emergency landing in western Kazakhstan but ultimately crashed near the Caspian Sea coastal city of Aktau. Video footage from the crash site showed the aircraft’s fuselage split apart, with survivors stumbling from the wreckage.

Among those aboard were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russians, six Kazakhstanis, and three Kyrgyz nationals, according to preliminary data from Kazakhstan’s transport ministry. The diverse passenger manifest underscored the regional nature of the tragedy and complicated the diplomatic fallout.

Putin pledged to punish those responsible and provide compensation to victims’ families during Thursday’s meeting with Aliyev. Both leaders were attending a summit of former Soviet nations when Putin made his admission. While he had apologized for the “tragic incident” shortly after the crash, he had previously stopped short of explicitly accepting blame, frustrating Azerbaijani authorities.

Aliyev had publicly criticized Moscow for attempting to cover up the incident, accusing Russian officials of trying to “hush up” what happened. The Azerbaijani president stated months ago that the aircraft was unintentionally shot down by Russian air defense systems, but Moscow’s official denials created a diplomatic rift between the traditionally friendly nations.

The controversy significantly damaged relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, two countries that share economic ties and regional security concerns. Azerbaijan has long maintained a delicate balancing act between Russia and the West, making the incident particularly sensitive for its foreign policy. The crash also raised questions about civilian aviation safety near conflict zones where air defense systems remain on high alert.

Russia’s acknowledgment comes at a time when Moscow faces increasing international scrutiny over its conduct during the Ukraine conflict. Ukrainian forces have regularly launched drone strikes deep into Russian territory, prompting heightened air defense activity that creates risks for civilian aircraft. The December incident highlighted the dangers of operating commercial flights near active air defense zones.

Aviation experts noted that the damage pattern on the crashed aircraft was consistent with shrapnel from exploding missiles rather than a direct hit. Photos of the wreckage showed puncture marks across the fuselage that supported accounts from survivors who heard explosions outside the plane. The technical evidence made denying Russian involvement increasingly difficult as investigations progressed.

The admission may help restore some trust between the two nations, though the loss of life has left lasting scars. Azerbaijan’s government faces domestic pressure to hold Russia accountable, while also recognizing the strategic importance of maintaining workable relations with its northern neighbor. How this diplomatic crisis ultimately resolves could influence regional dynamics across the Caucasus.

For the families of the 38 victims, Putin’s acknowledgment provides some measure of official recognition for their loss, though it cannot undo the tragedy. The promised compensation and investigation into responsibility offer a path toward closure, even as questions remain about how such an incident could occur and whether adequate safeguards exist to prevent future occurrences.