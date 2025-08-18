PUSAG Rebuffs UK Bar Council, CLA Over Chief Justice Suspension”

The Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG) has made it clear that Ghana’s sovereignty and constitutional order must be respected in the ongoing debate over the suspended Chief Justice.

PUSAG in a press statement copied to News Ghana, emphasized that external directives undermining due process and the authority of the country’s apex court are unwelcome. The association stressed that Ghana’s constitutional order should be allowed to take its course without foreign interference.’

PUSAG’s National President, H.E. Ibrahim Issah, and General Secretary, Hon. George Etornam Thatchroot, stressed that judicial accountability is a constitutional duty, not a foreign mandate. They cited Article 146(10)(a) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which empowers the President to suspend the Chief Justice when a petition is referred to a committee of inquiry.

Ghana’s commitment to the rule of law is not shown by bowing to external pressure but by upholding our Constitution, respecting judicial processes, and ensuring accountability through lawful channels.” noted Ibrahim Issah, National President, PUSAG

PUSAG is therefore calling for the international community to allow the country’s institutions to function independently and effectively. This includes allowing the Article 146 procedures to run their course without external pressure or influence.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was suspended by President John Dramani Mahama on April 22, 2025, after three petitions alleging misconduct were filed against her. A five-member committee, chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, was established to investigate the allegations. The suspension was made in accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which empowers the President to suspend the Chief Justice pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings

PUSAG’s stance underscores the importance of upholding Ghana’s constitutional processes and ensuring that the country’s institutions are not subject to external dictates or pressures. By doing so, PUSAG is promoting the rule of law and the independence of Ghana’s judiciary.