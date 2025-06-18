PUSAG Condemns Exclusion of 3,597 Students from National Service

The Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG) has denounced the National Service Authority’s decision to bar 3,597 students from 22 private institutions from registering for the 2025/2026 national service year.

In a June 18 statement, the student body called the move “unfair and legally untenable,” arguing that students shouldn’t suffer for institutional accreditation failures.

The controversy stems from the NSA’s June 17 announcement withholding PIN codes from graduates of institutions deemed unaccredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). PUSAG contends this violates Section 7(1) of the National Service Act, which mandates service for all graduates of recognized institutions without distinction between public and private sectors.

“This constitutes generational betrayal of students who invested time and resources in good faith,” PUSAG stated, demanding immediate provisional clearance for affected students while their institutions regularize accreditation. The association also challenged GTEC to explain how these schools operated undetected while submitting student data for previous service cycles.

The student group has called for urgent Education Ministry intervention, warning of potential legal action if authorities fail to resolve what it describes as systemic injustice. The standoff highlights growing tensions over quality assurance in Ghana’s expanding private tertiary sector, with students caught in regulatory crossfire.

Read the statement in full below: