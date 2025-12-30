Pure FM Host Proposes Presidential Petition for Second Daddy Lumba Funeral

Pure FM Morning Show host Dr Kwame Adinkrah has announced plans to petition President John Dramani Mahama requesting a second, more elaborate funeral ceremony for the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

Speaking at an event in Kumasi, Adinkrah stated that Daddy Lumba deserves better treatment and that he would petition the president to ensure a befitting funeral is held for the legend. The radio personality’s proposal comes weeks after the musician was laid to rest on December 13, 2025, in the Ashanti Region following a protracted family dispute that overshadowed the proceedings.

The funeral took place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where mourners gathered to pay final respects to the music icon. However, the event was marked by controversy and lower attendance from dignitaries than many expected for such an influential figure in Ghanaian music history.

The burial proceeded only after the musician’s maternal family failed to meet a court deadline requiring them to pay a two million cedi deposit to enforce an injunction that would have stopped the ceremony. The Accra High Court ruled that if the applicants did not pay the deposit by 2pm on December 12, Transitions Funeral Home would release the body and the funeral scheduled for December 13 would proceed as planned.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known professionally as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra at age 60. His funeral drew notable attendees including National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, and business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The ceremony featured an emotional performance by fellow highlife legend Nana Acheampong, who performed the first song he composed with Daddy Lumba. President Mahama and the NDC donated 50,000 cedis to support the funeral arrangements, recognizing Daddy Lumba’s immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry and national culture.

Despite these gestures, critics argued that the funeral did not match the stature of an artist who produced more than 30 albums across nearly four decades. The maternal family’s absence from the ceremony further diminished its significance, as relatives disagreed with family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s decision to proceed with the December 13 date.

Adinkrah told the crowd he wants to ensure that the two women involved in the dispute are at peace and live as one family because there are children affected by the situation. His comments drew enthusiastic applause from those present, suggesting public support for a more unified commemoration of the late musician.

The family conflict that preceded the burial centered on questions about who held customary authority to arrange the funeral and how funds from the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account should be managed. Legal proceedings initially halted plans before the court ultimately allowed the ceremony to proceed.

Whether President Mahama will respond favorably to such a petition remains uncertain. However, the proposal reflects ongoing public discussion about whether Ghana adequately honored one of its most celebrated musical exports. Daddy Lumba’s songs about love, heartbreak, and everyday Ghanaian life made him a cultural voice whose influence extended across generations and social classes.