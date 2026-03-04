PURC Summons ECG Over Prepaid Meter Drainage After Tariff Hike

Ghana’s power sector regulator has summoned the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over an escalating wave of public complaints that prepaid electricity units are depleting far faster than they should be, in a dispute that has grown directly from the country’s first electricity tariff adjustment in four years and the rollout of new smart meters.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) held an emergency meeting with ECG, saying it had taken note of widespread media reports and public complaints alleging rapid depletion of prepaid electricity units following the January tariff adjustment. The energy minister directed ECG to investigate and submit a comprehensive report within seven days. On January 1, 2026, PURC implemented a 9.86 percent electricity tariff hike under the 2026 to 2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) framework.

ECG has pushed back against the accusations. The utility says it applies only PURC-approved tariffs and has not exceeded sanctioned rates, attributing increased electricity consumption to hot weather and the proliferation of electrical appliances rather than metering or billing errors. The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the PURC and the Energy Commission are working jointly to investigate the complaints.

Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor confirmed at the commissioning of MBH Power Ghana Limited’s meter manufacturing facility in Tema last week that any confirmed overcharging would trigger immediate compensation for affected consumers. “Once we conduct the investigation, assuming some meters are faulty, we have to replace them immediately,” he said.

The dispute lands at a particularly sensitive moment. The MBH Power plant commissioning, which the minister described as a historic step toward reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported electricity meters, was overshadowed in public discourse by the billing controversy, with consumers questioning whether the newly installed smart meters central to the government’s metering rollout are themselves part of the problem.

The MBH Power facility is valued at nearly one million United States dollars and is expected to produce up to 750,000 smart meters annually to help address Ghana’s meter deficit and cut down on imports. The plant aligns with the Mahama administration’s stated objective of sourcing all electricity meters locally, and the minister directed both ECG and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to urgently resolve meter supply bottlenecks and improve distribution processes across the country.

MBH Power Director Niket Goel said the company has been active in Ghana’s power sector since 2007, executing projects including substation construction, switchgear upgrades and high-voltage distribution improvements across the country. The company initially operated a meter assembly unit from rented premises before investing in a permanent factory as a demonstration of long-term confidence in Ghana’s economy.

The investigation outcome is expected before mid-March. Whether the findings point to meter faults, tariff miscalculation or consumer behaviour, the result will shape public confidence in both the new metering infrastructure and the government’s management of one of the sector’s most visible reform programmes.