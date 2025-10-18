PURC Promises Balanced Tariff Framework After Sunyani Hearing

Ghana’s utility regulator has pledged to strike a delicate balance between consumer affordability and utility company sustainability as it finalizes tariff adjustments for the next five years, following intense public consultations that revealed deep anxiety over proposed rate increases.

Speaking at a public hearing on the 2025–2030 Major Tariff Review held in Sunyani, the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Shafic Suleman, said the Commission remains resolute in building a resilient, transparent, and cost-effective utility framework that promotes fairness and efficiency for both service providers and consumers.

“Our duty is to ensure that every Ghanaian receives value for money through fair tariffs that support quality service delivery,” Suleman stated during the engagement. He assured participants there would be strong equilibrium between utility company requests and consumer demands, emphasizing transparency and accountability as guiding principles.

The Sunyani hearing brought together an impressive cross-section of stakeholders, including traditional authorities, local government officials, utility company representatives, market and farmers’ associations, tertiary institutions, and security agencies from the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions. The gathering provided a crucial platform for participants to dissect proposed tariff adjustments, voice concerns, and contribute to what PURC describes as a participatory tariff-setting process.

Suleman highlighted the strategic importance of reliable utilities to the Bono Region’s economic vitality, describing it as Ghana’s agricultural hub. He noted that farmers depend heavily on electricity and water for mechanized processing, irrigation, and cold storage facilities. Consistent utility supply also remains essential for educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and industrial operations across the region.

“A stable utility sector is the backbone of economic growth,” Suleman added. “When our farmers, hospitals, schools, and industries have reliable electricity and water, productivity increases, and communities thrive.”

He assured participants that feedback gathered during the nationwide hearings would be instrumental in informing the Commission’s final policy decisions for the 2025–2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order. Every submission, question, and recommendation represents the lived experiences of Ghanaian consumers, he said, promising that inputs would be considered carefully alongside utility company proposals to ensure the final tariff decision is both economically sound and socially responsive.

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, commended the PURC for its open and consultative approach, describing it as an important step toward strengthening public confidence in the tariff-setting process. He noted that the Commission’s engagement with citizens promotes transparency and inclusiveness, assuring people that their voices truly matter in decisions affecting their livelihoods.

The Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor, also praised the PURC for its outreach efforts while urging utility providers to intensify public education on tariff adjustments to help consumers better understand the basis for changes.

Representatives from Ghana Water Company Limited, Northern Electricity Distribution Company, Volta River Authority, and GRIDCo attended to justify their proposed tariff revisions. The utility companies explained that adjustments are necessary to maintain infrastructure, replace obsolete equipment, and manage rising operational costs, particularly the increasing expenses associated with treating polluted water sources and sustaining power generation.

William Boateng, Director of Communications at the Electricity Company of Ghana, revealed that ECG has invested $460 million to improve electricity supply but currently faces a $400 million debt, which has necessitated the proposed tariff adjustment. He said customers should understand that the increment aims to help sustain operations and continue delivering reliable power.

Seth Eric Atiapah, Chief Manager of Special Duties at Ghana Water Limited, highlighted the impact of illegal mining and pollution on water company operations. He explained that polluted water bodies significantly increase electricity consumption during treatment, damage equipment, and contribute to operational debt. These challenges are crippling the company’s ability to provide consistent water supply, he said, adding that the tariff increment will help address these issues, pay off debts, and ensure delivery of clean water.

However, not everyone left the hearing satisfied. Some participants, including teachers, health professionals, and traders, voiced concern over the magnitude of the proposed increases. They appealed to the PURC to consider moderate adjustments and recommended that tariff reviews be conducted twice annually instead of multiple times per year, which would allow consumers and businesses to plan their budgets more effectively.

The stakes are substantial. ECG has proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge over the 2025–2030 tariff period, requesting an adjustment from the current 19.0875 pesewas per kilowatt hour to 61.8028 pesewas. Such dramatic increases, if approved, would significantly impact household and business expenses across Ghana.

Suleman was appointed Acting Executive Secretary of PURC by President John Dramani Mahama earlier this year. A Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies at the University of Cape Coast, he holds a PhD in Energy and Sustainability from De Montfort University in the UK and specializes in energy economics, energy policy and law, climate change, and risk management.

The public hearing in Sunyani forms part of the PURC’s nationwide consultation process designed to foster transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in determining fair and sustainable utility tariffs for the next five years. The Commission has been conducting similar hearings across all regions, gathering diverse perspectives before finalizing the Multi-Year Tariff Order that will govern utility pricing through 2030.

Whether PURC can satisfy both cash-strapped consumers and debt-laden utility companies remains the critical question as the Commission moves toward its final determination.