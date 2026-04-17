Publican AI Draws SML Comparisons as Scrutiny Mounts Over Ghana’s Customs Tool

A data and policy analyst has drawn pointed parallels between the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) newly deployed Publican artificial intelligence (AI) customs system and the Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML) contract that is currently the subject of criminal prosecution, warning that early revenue claims require independent verification before they can be taken at face value.

Alfred Appiah, who tracks public finance and data systems, says the pattern of narrative around Publican echoes the SML saga closely enough to warrant deeper scrutiny, noting that both interventions were introduced under the banner of closing revenue gaps, both produced striking early numbers, and both raised fundamental questions about why a third party was needed when existing government systems should already be capable of doing the job.

SML was brought in to reconcile data across government petroleum tracking systems. Despite existing integrations, the state paid millions to an external vendor to verify what its own platforms were supposed to confirm. The arrangement unravelled following an investigation by The Fourth Estate, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is now pursuing criminal charges against individuals connected to the contract.

“SML was reportedly closing gaps in petroleum volumes,” Appiah said. “Data from one government system, integrated via an application programming interface (API) into another government system, somehow still required a third party to provide assurance that the two data sources matched. The state paid millions for this, and it all turned out to be a hoax.”

Ghana’s customs operations already run on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which is designed to handle valuation, risk management, and compliance at the ports. Publican, deployed by the GRA in partnership with Truedare Investment Limited, operates as a complementary layer on top of ICUMS. Appiah and other critics question whether AI-driven improvements could simply have been built into the existing platform, rather than contracting a separate provider. “I am yet to see any publicly available technical report demonstrating the need for this system to complement ICUMS,” Appiah said.

The GRA has reported average weekly customs revenue rising from 2.4 billion cedis to 3.6 billion cedis in the three weeks following Publican’s introduction, a roughly 50 percent jump it has attributed largely to the new system. Appiah argues a two-week comparison window is too narrow to draw reliable conclusions, pointing to natural fluctuations in shipment volumes and seasonal trade patterns that could distort the figures. He also flags complaints from importers about possible overcharging, raising the possibility that higher revenues reflect inflated assessments rather than genuine compliance gains.

Controversy around the contract has deepened on several fronts. Trade associations including the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA), the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), and the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG) have staged industrial action and pursued legal challenges demanding disclosure of the full contract terms. Truedare Investment Limited, the system’s technology partner, is registered in Cyprus, and critics have questioned what share of revenue it receives under the arrangement, with some estimates placing the fee at around 13 percent of collections attributable to the system.

The GRA has defended Publican on operational and legal grounds, saying the system cuts customs processing time from two hours to five minutes and does not replace human decision-making. Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong has insisted that no additional costs will be passed on to importers and that the contract has already undergone parliamentary scrutiny. The Ministry of Finance convened a consultative meeting on April 1 and has since called for a multi-party technical committee, though critics say an independent audit of the AI system’s assessments has not yet been committed to.

The SML parallel gains additional weight from the GRA’s own institutional history. Several former officials of the authority are under investigation for their alleged roles in the SML contract, making the agency’s involvement in another contested third-party revenue tool a point of heightened public interest.