Public Procurement Authority Chairman Calls for Urgent Passage of Professionalisation Bill

Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Chairman Basil Ahiable has called on Parliament to urgently pass the Procurement Professionalisation Bill currently before the House. He emphasized on Sunday December 15 2025 that the bill is fundamental to strengthening public financial management and aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda for a disciplined efficient and performance driven public sector.

Public procurement accounts for an estimated 40 to 50 percent of government expenditure. Internal PPA assessments and international benchmarks indicate Ghana can save a minimum of two to three billion cedis annually through full professionalisation. These savings would come from improved sourcing processes fewer infractions stronger value for money discipline and reduced financial leakages according to the PPA chairman.

Mr Ahiable stressed that countries strengthening procurement capacity and enforcing professional standards have seen significant improvements in transparency cost savings and public trust. He described professionalizing procurement as a national development imperative noting a system anchored on certified professionals and strong ethics would directly support the Reset Agenda by reducing waste improving accountability and ensuring real value for every cedi spent.

Chief Executive Officer of PPA Frank Mante underscored operational and long term benefits of the bill. The legislation will help create a new ecosystem of skilled procurement professionals with capacity to protect the public purse. He described it as one of the most important efficiency milestones for Ghana’s future.

President of Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) Dr Simon Annan reaffirmed strong support for passage of the bill stressing it would ensure professionalism and ethical procurement practice. Professionalisation is the foundation of ethical transparent and value driven procurement. Passing the bill will strengthen professional integrity and position Ghana among global leaders in procurement excellence he noted.

The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply is an established professional body that aims to promote high levels of skill knowledge professional competence and integrity among procurement and supply chain practitioners. The institute was established on June 10 1981 to spearhead procurement practice in the country. GIPS provides certification of procurement professionals and regulates the procurement profession in Ghana.

The bill represents a shift toward mandatory certification and licensing of public procurement practitioners. The PPA previously announced introduction of comprehensive certification and licensing programmes for all public procurement practitioners. This collaboration with recognized professional bodies seeks to strengthen implementation of Section 3 (k) of the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663) as amended.

Parliament passed the Public Procurement Authority Amendment Bill 2025 in March introducing a requirement for written authorization from Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for all government funded procurements. The amendment aimed to promote budgetary discipline and curb financial commitments beyond approved allocations. The legislation mandates commitment authorization to accompany all government funded procurement to address accumulation of arrears from contracts awarded without ensuring availability of funds for payment.

Three recognized procurement and supply chain professional bodies including Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) Ghana Branch and GIPS would be actively involved in certification and competency assessment programmes. The collaboration seeks development of formal local supply chain qualification for Ghana certification of local practitioners work based integration programmes and procurement competency assessment tools.

Mr Ahiable concluded by reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to providing technical support capacity building frameworks and transitional guidance to all public institutions once the bill is passed. The reform is about protecting national resources improving service delivery and reinforcing public trust. He emphasized that now is the time to act on the legislation.

The Procurement Professionalisation Bill differs from the March 2025 amendment which focused on financial authorization requirements. The professionalisation legislation addresses training standards certification requirements and ethical guidelines for procurement practitioners. The bill aims to establish formal qualifications and continuous professional development requirements for those engaged in public procurement.

International best practices demonstrate that professionalised procurement systems reduce corruption improve efficiency and enhance public confidence in government spending. Countries implementing similar reforms have reported significant reductions in procurement related disputes improved contract execution and better value delivery on public projects. Ghana seeks to align with global standards through mandatory professional certification.

The urgency of the bill reflects growing concerns about procurement inefficiencies and financial leakages in the public sector. Weak procurement practices have contributed to accumulation of government arrears delayed project completion and suboptimal value for money. Professional certification would establish minimum competency standards for practitioners handling billions of cedis in annual government expenditure.

The bill would complement existing procurement reforms including enhanced oversight mechanisms strengthened tender processes and improved transparency requirements. Combined with the March 2025 amendment requiring financial authorization the professionalisation legislation would create comprehensive safeguards for public procurement. The two reforms address both financial discipline and technical competency gaps in the current system.

GIPS and other professional bodies have developed training programmes certification pathways and ethical standards to support implementation. These organizations provide various levels of professional qualifications from certificate to advanced diploma levels. Membership in recognized professional bodies offers practitioners access to continuous professional development networking opportunities and adherence to ethical standards.

The PPA has committed to working with professional bodies to ensure smooth transition once legislation passes. Technical support frameworks would help public institutions comply with new certification requirements. Capacity building initiatives would enable existing practitioners to upgrade qualifications while new entrants would meet professional standards before engaging in public procurement.

The call for urgent passage reflects alignment with President Mahama’s broader governance reforms. The Reset Agenda emphasizes accountability efficiency and value for money across public sector operations. Procurement professionalisation represents a critical component of financial management reforms needed to achieve these objectives and restore public confidence in government institutions.