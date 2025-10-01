Public letter to Paul Baffoe-Bonnie from Dr. Sam Ankrah

Sir, allow me to address you openly. First, congratulations on your appointment as Chief Justice, which is well-deserved; but, my stance on the dismissal of your predecessor, Mrs. Tokornu, remains unchanged. Nevertheless, among the prospective candidates competing for the role, you distinguished yourself significantly.

Particularly with your beloved wife serving as the leader of prison services. Given my analytical perspective, I would have characterised it as nepotism; but, I perceive it as a divinely sanctioned chance for you to reform our justice system, eradicate corruption, and hold criminal politicians accountable for their transgressions.

It is no longer a secret that politics in our nation is the largest enterprise. Any appointee will quickly amass wealth, displaying extravagance, arrogance, and condescension towards our impoverished citizens.

Regrettably, it has become the prevailing trend in the area, as these perpetrators manage to evade consequences even the most conspicuous proof.

Consequently, individuals such as myself were vigorously opposing the president’s dismissal of Mrs. Torkunu and the potential appointment of the next Chief Justice as a subordinate, like to other governmental entities. Regardless of the circumstances, the president exercised his constitutional authority and acted according to his intentions. It is what it is.

Could it, nonetheless, constitute a concealed advantage? Upon reviewing your CV, it is evident that you are a person of principle and substance.

Will you relinquish everything and become a sycophant for politicians like others? I express this with care, as it is solely through the genuine implementation of separation of powers and checks and balances that we can prevent this nation from descending further into corruption.

The separation of powers establishes the rule of law through the implementation of checks and balances. It eradicates arbitrariness via multiple tiers of supervision by the distinct branches of government. It also augments responsibility, as the choices of the Executive and Legislature may be invalidated if deemed unconstitutional and improper.

Checks and balances are essential components of constitutional democracy that inhibit the unchecked exercise of authority, enhance decision-making quality, and establish systems for preventing or penalising unethical conduct.

Mitigates Power Abuse; The separation of powers allocates governmental authority and duties among many parts, thereby inhibiting any singular entity or individual from consolidating control. This distribution complicates the potential for power abuse, as any such endeavour must navigate the constraints established by the other branches.

Augmentations A government organised according to the division of powers is generally more stable and predictable. The distribution of power diminishes the likelihood of abrupt policy or governance changes, fostering a more stable environment for both citizens and enterprises.

Sir, the aforementioned is what our delicate democracy need; any individuals or groups that can assist in fostering this will be recorded in our history as national luminaries.

Historically, our Ministry of Justice has evolved into an extension of the Judiciary. The executive, via the Attorney General, colludes with the Chief Justice to target solely the government’s adversaries. In our society, meritocracy is absent; without connections to influential individuals, existence can be perilous. This assertion is based on extensive

discussions with prominent investors in the nation. This bodes poorly for the collective advancement of this nation. I have repeatedly stated that while you promote the country as conducive for investment and secure advertising slots on English Premier League jerseys, neglecting fundamental issues, as mentioned above, constitutes a complete misallocation of resources. No astute investor in the 21st century focusses on billboards; they consistently direct their attention to the fundamentals.

The nation was filled with expectation and optimism when the administration assumed power, amidst discussions of ORAL and the vociferous criticisms from certain now-appointed officials during their opposition. Currently, these individuals have assumed the illegal activities of their predecessors. Nine months in government have yielded no substantial arrests or evidence-supported charges; the status quo persists, with the main alteration being the individuals responsible for the criminality. Recognising that the narrative will be unchanged in four or eight years. At that juncture, as the current president previously remarked, the Ghanaian populace’s short memory would have manifested, and wrongdoers would be perceived as virtuous.

I apologise for the openness of this article, since I am deeply passionate and earnest about the subject. I implore you to effect the necessary change and utilise this chance to reform and establish the independence of the Judiciary, which is vital for our democracy.

Dr Sam Ankrah is the next president of Ghana

