Public Criticizes December Closure of Five Historic Forts for Maintenance

Ghanaians have expressed disgust over the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board’s decision to close five historic forts in December for maintenance work, questioning why the closures coincide with the peak tourism season.

The GMMB announced Thursday December 18 that Fort Apollonia at Beyin, Fort St Anthony at Axim, Fort Orange at Sekondi, James Fort at Jamestown and Ussher Fort at Usshertown would be closed until further notice for essential maintenance work and safety assessments. Acting Executive Director Kwest Essel Blankson stated the closure aims to preserve the structural integrity and historical value of these significant heritage sites.

However, social media reactions to the announcement have been overwhelmingly negative, with many Ghanaians questioning the timing. According to one Facebook commenter, “You waited until the festive season, when people will visit these places, to do maintenance?”

People commenting on the issue could not fathom why the closure is in December when diaspora visitors traditionally return home for the holidays. They believe the maintenance work could have been done during the course of the year rather than in December, a period when the forts typically see increased visitor traffic.

One critic wrote that a whole board sat down at a meeting and decided they would choose December, a festive period, to close down a tourist center for maintenance. The commenter questioned whether board members had a different agenda, asking why they chose December after having January through November available.

Another social media user expressed frustration about economic impact, stating that watering down Detty December while projecting your own ideology denies people their livelihood. The commenter noted that these avenues sustain some people with little gigs and urged decision makers to satisfy the masses rather than ending the year broke.

People managing these institutions need to take note because their actions will impact the country’s revenue, critics argued. They are shocked that in December, when people in the diaspora come and visit these monuments with history, they are being closed down.

The temporary closure is likely to affect tourism itineraries, especially for visitors exploring the country’s Castles and Forts trail, a key component of Ghana’s cultural and heritage tourism drive. Government has in recent years invested in promoting these sites both for their historical significance and their economic potential.

The five forts form part of the string of European trade and slaving posts dotted along Ghana’s coast. Many of these structures are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, reflecting their global significance in terms of the history of the slave trade and the African diaspora.

The GMMB stated that centuries old buildings are constantly exposed to harsh coastal weather conditions requiring regular attention to prevent further deterioration. With salty sea air and fluctuating weather patterns, the forts require essential conservation work to safeguard their structural integrity.

The board expressed its commitment to continuing preservation work that began years ago, alongside safety and structural checks. These efforts aim not only to maintain the historical value of the forts but also to enhance the visitor experience once renovations are completed.

However, critics maintain that such essential work should have been scheduled during off peak months when tourist arrivals are lower. December traditionally sees increased visitors due to Christmas holidays, diaspora homecoming and Ghana’s thriving December festivities including the Detty December phenomenon.

The board appealed over the inconvenience the closure will have, asking for patience as conservation work is carried out. Officials have not indicated when the forts will reopen or responded publicly to criticism about the timing of the closures.