PTA Chairman Urges Book Funding as Free SHS Review Nears

Parents at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast must buy books for their children, the parents’ association chairman says, just days after government announced a Free SHS review.

Omar Bin Abdullah, chairman of the Parent Teacher Association at the school, made the appeal as Aggrey Memorial graduated more than 700 final year students. He said some parents lean on the Free SHS policy and refuse to provide books or contribute to the school’s upkeep. “Do your possible best to support the school,” he told the gathering, adding that government could not sustain the programme without help from parents.

His appeal comes just days after Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced a nationwide review of the Free Senior High School programme, bringing together teachers, parents, school heads and civil society groups to address funding and implementation gaps that have strained schools.

The programme already consumes a large share of education spending. The 2026 budget allocates 4.2 billion cedis from the Ghana Education Trust Fund toward Free SHS costs, up from 3.5 billion cedis in 2025, with most of that money covering feeding and daily running costs rather than infrastructure, according to the policy group EduWatch.

Bin Abdullah said the Aggrey Memorial PTA has tried to close some of those gaps itself, funding a dormitory, water systems and 100 student beds in recent years. He thanked teachers for guiding the graduating class and called on parents to match that level of commitment.

Headmistress Dorothy Adentwi-Hayford, speaking on the theme of leadership and lifelong commitment to what the school calls the Aggrey Spirit, told graduates to pursue excellence whether they proceed to further education or enter the workforce. She urged them not to fear failure, citing public figures who overcame major setbacks before achieving lasting success.