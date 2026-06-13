PSG Warns Pharmacists as NHIA Links Fraud Crackdown to Tariff Rollout

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana has told the National Health Insurance Authority it will investigate any of its members implicated in alleged claims fraud at three suspended pharmacies, while the Authority’s chief executive has warned that the ongoing crackdown on scheme abuse is directly tied to the release of a long-awaited tariff increase for healthcare providers.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG) made the commitment during a courtesy call on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Accra, the first formal engagement between the two bodies since the Authority suspended Deldem Pharma Limited in Weija, Paramedica Pharmacy in Ablekuma, and Desh Chemist in Amasaman from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on May 14, 2026.

PSG Executive Secretary Dennis Sena Awitty said the Society drew a line between policing institutions and policing individuals. “We are a society of pharmacists, not pharmacies. Because pharmacists work in those facilities, we needed to write to the regulator who licenses them,” he said, signalling that the PSG had already written to the Pharmacy Council to identify which pharmacists were attached to the affected outlets.

Mr Awitty said the PSG would not shield any member found culpable but equally had a duty to defend any member whose rights had been unfairly affected.

NHIA Chief Executive Dr Victor Asare Bampoe told the visiting delegation the evidence gathered before the suspensions left no room for doubt. “Before we took this decision, the evidence was very convincing, damning and overwhelming,” he said, adding that the three facilities represented only a fraction of a wider pattern of abuse that had become normalised within the scheme.

The stakes are considerable. The NHIA has projected an average 120 percent upward adjustment in service tariffs for healthcare providers, described as among the most comprehensive reforms to Ghana’s health financing system in recent years. Dr Bampoe indicated that rolling out those increases depended on the Authority’s ability to close financial leakages first. “If we do not take these measures, the release of funds to the NHIA could be affected, and that will impact both the Authority and service providers,” he said.

The NHIA has reminded all credentialed providers that defrauding or attempting to defraud the NHIS is a criminal offence carrying a prison term of up to ten years upon conviction.