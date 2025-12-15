Prudential Life Insurance Plants 5300 Mangrove Seedlings at Obane Wetland

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana planted 5300 mangrove seedlings in June 2025 at Obane in Ada East District of Greater Accra Region. The restoration project brings total mangrove plantings in Obane to 7300 over two years and 22300 trees nationwide since 2022 contributing to Ghana’s climate goals.

The initiative supports the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND), Forestry Commission, Ada Senior High School and Obane community members. The wetland site is a United Nations (UN) designated Ramsar Site recognized for international ecological importance under the Convention on Wetlands. The project aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 13 Climate Action and 15 Life on Land focusing on building resilient communities against climate change impacts.

Ghana’s mangrove cover stands at 72.4 square kilometers according to the Forestry Commission but about 35 percent has been lost due to urbanization overexploitation wildfires and climate change. Gifty Owusu Head of Sustainability at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana emphasized the urgency of restoration efforts citing past practices of cutting mangroves for fuelwood and charcoal that degraded the ecosystem.

The company explained the initiative contributes to the Green Ghana Campaign launched by government to restore national vegetation cover. While Green Ghana initiatives largely focus on tree crops like mahogany mango and coconut mangroves essential for wetland and coastal resilience remain underserved. The company deemed it a privilege to support national environmental efforts as part of government sustainability agenda.

Ernest Apenkwa Manager of the Songor Ramsar Site and United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Biosphere Reserve highlighted ecological and economic significance. The swampy ecologically significant area hosts mangroves migratory birds marine turtles and other biodiversity. Red mangroves provide critical nursery grounds for fish and crabs supporting community livelihoods through fishing and related activities.

The restoration project aims to rebuild natural defenses against flooding and erosion which directly supports the ecosystem and community livelihoods. Degradation of mangroves has affected local sources of income including fishing and farming according to community representatives. The choked creek connecting the Volta Lake and the sea has further impacted economic activities in the wetland area.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana operates guided by its purpose to be partners for every life and protectors for every future. The mangrove restoration forms part of the company’s broader sustainability agenda focused on environmental stewardship and community resilience. The initiative addresses both ecological restoration needs and supports economic activities dependent on healthy wetland ecosystems.

Community members expressed gratitude to Prudential Life and partner organizations pledging to care for young plants until they mature fully to add to mangrove stock. The project demonstrates collaboration between private sector government agencies educational institutions and local communities in addressing environmental challenges. Direct involvement of staff community members forestry officials and volunteers ensures proper planting and maintenance of seedlings.

Last year the company planted 2000 mangrove seedlings at the same location with 1700 surviving to maturity. The 2025 planting replenished 300 lost seedlings and added 5000 new ones bringing the total to 5300 for the year. The company supports distribution of seedlings to various communities as part of a comprehensive approach to vegetation restoration across the country.

Salomey Adjei Project Lead for Strategic Youth Network for Development noted that seedlings will grow to resist flooding and open alternative livelihood sources including beekeeping. She emphasized that mangrove restoration demands collective effort as vulnerable communities lack resources to build climate resilient futures alone. She urged more organizations to support impactful projects helping communities withstand climate change effects.

The Forestry Commission estimated Ghana has over 18 million trees within its mangrove cover but recent studies indicate significant decline. Factors such as urbanization overexploitation pollution wildfires and climate change drive depletion across wetland areas. Residents in wetlands including Ada Foah Obane and areas in Keta and Anloga districts of Volta Region have shown interest in restoration efforts.

Anthony Arthur Patron of the Wetlands Club at Ada Senior High School expressed excitement about student participation ensuring sustainability of restoration efforts. Unit Committee Secretary Eric Addo Tetteh Osa and community representative Gladys Ocansey thanked partners for addressing environmental challenges. The collaboration reflects growing recognition of wetland importance for biodiversity conservation and community wellbeing.

The project addresses Ghana’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 through nature based solutions. Mangrove ecosystems provide critical services including carbon sequestration coastal protection and marine habitat support. Restoration efforts contribute to national climate adaptation strategies while supporting livelihoods of coastal and wetland communities dependent on ecosystem services.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana launched operations in March 2014 as subsidiary of Prudential plc providing life and health insurance and asset management services. The company aspires to be the trusted face of life insurance with expertise in minimizing risk maximizing wealth and bettering lives of Ghanaians. World class products and services aim to change the face of Ghana’s insurance industry.

The mangrove restoration initiative demonstrates private sector role in achieving national environmental objectives through targeted interventions. The project combines ecological restoration with community development supporting both conservation goals and economic opportunities. Sustained commitment from multiple stakeholders remains essential for long term success of wetland restoration efforts across Ghana.