Prudential Bank Trains Merchants on POS Usage to Boost Digital Transactions

Prudential Bank Limited has embarked on specialized training sessions for business owners, retail outlet managers and shop attendants in Accra and Kumasi aimed at equipping them with tools to maximize Point of Sale transactions and navigate operational challenges as the bank strengthens its digital payment infrastructure.

The sessions, attended by customers across the bank’s corporate, institutional, commercial and retail banking portfolio, also provided a platform for customers to give feedback on their experience with Prudential Bank’s POS terminals. The training comes during the festive season when transaction volumes typically spike and fraud risks increase.

As a bank, we believe in giving more to our customers, stated Ebow Quayson, Executive Head of Retail and Commercial Banking, speaking at the Accra event. Using our POS terminals gives you great relief, your customers shop conveniently and you mobilize funds quicker and safely. We encourage your clients to support the digital transformation drive and patronize our POS, it’s a win win for efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Head of Transactional Banking Zibrim Mohammed highlighted the need for security preparedness as fraud and cyber attacks spike during the holidays. We want to empower you to reduce if not eliminate these risks and ensure smooth transactions, he noted. In a world where technology is on the rise, we want to help you keep up.

The emphasis on security reflects growing concerns about cybercrime targeting merchants and consumers during peak shopping periods. Point of sale systems represent vulnerable entry points for fraudsters who exploit weaknesses in terminal security, transaction processing and merchant awareness to compromise payment systems.

Head of Commercial Banking Frederick Adomako Ansah briefed attendees on Prudential Bank’s broader range of products and services, encouraging merchants to explore options beyond POS for receiving payments. The bank offers multiple payment channels including mobile money integration, internet banking and automated collection platforms designed to give businesses flexibility in receiving customer payments.

Customers lauded the bank for the timely initiative, using the opportunity to share valuable feedback on their experience using Prudential Bank’s POS terminals for their collections. Management said the training underscores Prudential Bank’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting secure transactions. The programme will be rolled out in other regions of the country.

Prudential Bank, established in 1996, operates as one of Ghana’s indigenous banks with a growing network of branches and service points across the country. The bank has positioned itself as a technology forward institution, investing in digital infrastructure to support cashless transactions and financial inclusion objectives aligned with national digitalization strategies.

The POS training initiative reflects broader trends in Ghana’s banking sector where financial institutions increasingly focus on merchant education and support as digital payment adoption accelerates. Bank of Ghana data shows steady growth in electronic payments with POS transactions gaining traction among retailers, service providers and small businesses.

The festive season represents a critical period for merchants who record peak sales volumes during November and December. However, increased transaction activity also attracts cybercriminals who deploy various schemes including card skimming, phishing, unauthorized access to merchant accounts and exploitation of weak password protocols.

Training merchants on security best practices helps reduce vulnerabilities that fraudsters exploit. Key security measures include regular terminal password changes, immediate reporting of suspicious transactions, physical security of POS devices, verification of customer identity for high value transactions and prompt reconciliation of daily sales records.

Beyond security, the training sessions addressed operational efficiency issues affecting merchants using POS terminals. Common challenges include connectivity problems in areas with weak network coverage, slow transaction processing during peak hours, inadequate technical support, limited understanding of settlement processes and reconciliation difficulties when transactions fail or are reversed.

Prudential Bank’s proactive approach to merchant training demonstrates recognition that successful POS deployment requires more than distributing terminals. Banks must provide ongoing support, technical assistance and education to ensure merchants can effectively use payment infrastructure while minimizing operational disruptions and security risks.

The bank’s emphasis on customer feedback during training sessions creates valuable channels for identifying system weaknesses, user experience problems and improvement opportunities. Merchant insights help banks refine their payment products, address technical issues more effectively and develop solutions aligned with actual business needs rather than theoretical requirements.

Ghana’s digital payment ecosystem has expanded significantly in recent years driven by mobile money growth, increased smartphone penetration, improved telecommunications infrastructure and regulatory support for electronic payments. Bank of Ghana’s cash lite agenda encourages financial institutions to promote cashless transactions through investments in payment infrastructure and consumer education.

POS terminals play critical roles in the digital payment ecosystem by providing merchants with reliable equipment for accepting card payments from customers. As card usage grows among Ghanaian consumers, merchants need functional POS infrastructure supported by adequate training and technical assistance to capture the expanding digital payment market.

The training sessions also addressed reconciliation processes that confuse many merchants. Understanding how funds flow from customer accounts through payment networks into merchant accounts helps businesses track revenue accurately, identify missing settlements quickly and resolve disputes efficiently with banks and payment processors.

Prudential Bank’s decision to conduct training in both Accra and Kumasi reflects recognition that digital payment adoption varies across regions with merchants in different locations facing distinct challenges. Accra as the commercial capital has more developed payment infrastructure while Kumasi and other regional centers are catching up with varying levels of network coverage and consumer readiness.

Plans to roll out the programme to other regions indicate Prudential Bank’s commitment to nationwide merchant support rather than concentrating resources in major urban centers. Regional expansion of training programmes helps level the digital payment playing field by equipping merchants across Ghana with knowledge and skills needed to participate effectively in the digital economy.

Small and medium enterprises represent the largest segment of merchants using POS terminals. These businesses often lack dedicated IT departments or technical staff to manage payment systems, making bank provided training and support particularly valuable. Effective merchant education programmes can significantly improve SME adoption of digital payment tools.

The festive season timing of Prudential Bank’s training sessions demonstrates strategic thinking about when merchants most need support. December represents the busiest retail period with transaction volumes often doubling or tripling compared to typical months. Ensuring merchants are well prepared before peak season protects both business revenues and customer satisfaction.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation journey, financial institutions bear responsibility for building merchant capacity alongside deploying payment infrastructure. Technology alone cannot drive digital payment adoption. Human factors including knowledge, confidence, skills and trust determine whether merchants effectively utilize payment tools or abandon them after initial challenges.

Prudential Bank’s merchant training initiative aligns with broader financial inclusion objectives recognizing that inclusive digital payment systems require reaching merchants of all sizes across all regions. Large retailers typically have resources to navigate payment systems independently while smaller merchants depend heavily on bank support for successful digital payment adoption.

The bank’s commitment to customer partnership rather than simply service provision distinguishes its approach. Framing merchants as partners whose success matters to the bank’s success creates alignment of interests that benefits both parties. Successful merchants process more transactions generating revenue for the bank while merchants benefit from improved sales and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the success of digital payment ecosystems depends partly on how well banks support merchants through training, technical assistance and responsive service. Prudential Bank’s investment in merchant education positions it favorably in increasingly competitive digital banking market where service quality and customer support differentiate institutions beyond basic product offerings.