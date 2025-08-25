Prudential Bank MD Assures Businesses of Support to Leverage the Cedi’s Appreciation

The Managing Director of Prudential Bank Limited, Bernard Gyebi, has assured customers and businesses in Ghana of the Bank’s unwavering support to help them capitalize on the recent appreciation of the Ghana Cedi against major international currencies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a special seminar themed “The Ghana Cedi Appreciation in 2025 – Outlook & Impact on Business,” Mr. Gyebi emphasized the Bank’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that meet the needs of its customers.

“We have a deep understanding of the Ghanaian economy and the challenges that businesses face,” Mr. Gyebi said. “Our team is dedicated to providing expert guidance and support to help you navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape. Whether it’s through our trade finance services, foreign exchange solutions, or other banking products, we are here to support your business and help you achieve your goals.”

The seminar, attended by customers from the Bank’s Corporate, Institutional, Retail, and Commercial Banking segments, provided valuable insights and practical guidance on the potential impact of the Cedi’s appreciation on business operations and bottom line.

Mr. Gyebi noted that the Bank has been closely monitoring developments in the macroeconomic space and has positioned itself to support businesses in navigating the terrain.

“The appreciation of the Ghana Cedi presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses, particularly those involved in import and export activities,” he said.

“As a Bank, we understand the impact of currency fluctuations on your operations and bottom line. Our team of experts has been closely monitoring the situation, and we are committed to providing you with the support and guidance you need to thrive in this environment.”

Mr. Gyebi assured customers of the Bank’s commitment to continuously work with key partners to provide solutions that ensure businesses grow.

“Our bank has been a long-standing partner to many of your organizations, and we are proud to have played a role in supporting your growth and development. I would like to assure you that Prudential Bank is committed to being a trusted partner to your business. We value our relationship with you and are dedicated to providing the support and guidance you need to succeed.”

Other notable speakers at the seminar included Professor Godfred A. Bopkin, Economist and Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), and Mr. Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).