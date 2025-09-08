Provident Insurance Champions Prostate Cancer Awareness

Provident Insurance Limited has partnered with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ghana Association of Urological Surgeons to champion September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month under the theme “Early Detection Saves Lives.”

The initiative addresses a critical health crisis in Ghana, where prostate cancer recorded the highest incidence among males according to recent medical data. Studies reveal prostate cancer prevalence in Ghana exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 men, significantly higher than neighboring countries like Nigeria and Cameroon.

Managing Director Ken Doh explained Provident’s expanded health advocacy role, stating the company believes protection extends beyond property insurance to safeguarding community wellbeing. The partnership represents Provident’s latest community health initiative, following previous support for breast cancer and childhood cancer awareness programs.

Professor J.E. Mensah, Acting Director of the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at Korle-Bu, highlighted the urgent need for early intervention. He noted that many patients present with advanced-stage disease, making treatment more challenging and outcomes less favorable.

The awareness campaign will feature educational drives targeting the cultural barriers that prevent men from seeking prostate health screenings. Research indicates that 58.3% of Ghanaian men demonstrate limited prostate cancer awareness, despite positive attitudes toward early detection.

Ghana faces a substantial cancer burden, with nearly 95,000 cases reported in 2019. Health experts emphasize that prostate cancer’s silent progression makes routine screening essential for men over 50 or those with family histories of the disease.

The partnership encourages corporate Ghana to support similar health advocacy initiatives. Provident Insurance, established 43 years ago, continues expanding its community impact beyond traditional property and casualty insurance services.

The September campaign aims to normalize conversations about men’s health while providing accessible screening opportunities throughout Ghana. Early detection remains the most effective strategy for improving prostate cancer survival rates and treatment outcomes.