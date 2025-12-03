PROTOA Dismisses Ex Convict Kofi Soga for 360k Theft & Misconducts

The National Executive Committee of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA Ghana) has officially dismissed Mr. Joshua Kofi Soga—popularly known as French Man and formerly a member of Peace PROTOA, Koforidua Branch—from the Association. His dismissal has been in effect since 2021.

This public announcement follows the conclusion of a long-standing legal dispute between PROTOA and the dismissed member, culminating in a final court judgment delivered on 28th June 2024.

According to the Association, Mr. Soga was dismissed on four key grounds: financial misconduct, insubordination, a criminal conviction, and conduct deemed unbecoming of a member.

In an official dismissal letter signed by the National Chairman of PROTOA Ghana, Mr. Benjamin Agorsu Katsekpor, the Association stated that Mr. Soga, while serving as Interim Management Committee Treasurer, acted in connivance with Mr. Francis Akaglo to unlawfully withdraw GH¢360,120 from the bank account of Peace PROTOA. An audit conducted by AGEN Business Consult reportedly confirmed the financial irregularities.

The Association notes that these actions violate Regulations 5 and 6 of the PROTOA Ghana Code of Ethics.

Furthermore, Mr. Soga was convicted and sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment, a development which, according to Article 16 of the PROTOA Constitution, disqualifies him from voting or contesting for any position within the Association.

PROTOA also accused Mr. Soga of insubordination, alleging that he willfully refused to cooperate with a three-member council set up to oversee Peace PROTOA’s operations during the financial investigations.

Additionally, the Association claims he consistently engaged in disruptive and inappropriate behavior at the lorry station—actions they say were detrimental to the image and smooth operations of PROTOA.

According to the National Executive Committee, these combined infractions justified the permanent dismissal of Mr. Soga from the Association.