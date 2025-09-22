Protesters Link Kidney Disease Surge to Water Contamination Crisis

Anti-galamsey demonstrators warned of escalating kidney failure cases across Ghana as contaminated water sources threaten public health, with protesters demanding immediate government intervention during Monday’s demonstrations in Accra.

A passionate protester addressing crowds highlighted alarming reports from medical facilities indicating rising kidney disease cases linked to polluted water consumption. The demonstrator specifically mentioned women experiencing complications during childbirth and increased hospital admissions for renal conditions.

Research links water pollution from galamsey to chronic diseases such as kidney failure, birth defects and cancer, as seen in many of Ghana’s mining communities, according to experts who warn the country could be importing water by 2030.

The protester emphasized hospitals are issuing warnings about unprecedented increases in kidney failure cases, creating a direct contradiction between medical advice and available resources. Healthcare professionals recommend drinking clean water while contamination from illegal mining activities makes this increasingly impossible for ordinary citizens.

The Stop Galamsey protest commenced on September 22, 2025, with some organisers, including members of the Democracy Hub, arriving at the designated meeting point, marking the latest escalation in public pressure against illegal mining operations.

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) recently proposed a dramatic 280% water tariff increase, directly attributing the cost surge to galamsey-related pollution. The Ghana Water Company Limited has proposed a 280% increase in water tariffs, citing the devastating effects of illegal mining and water body pollution as the main drivers, attributing the request to the rising costs of treatment chemicals, frequent damage to equipment, and operational challenges.

The protester criticized President Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to declare a national emergency over galamsey, calling the presidential stance shameful given the mounting health evidence. This criticism follows statements from the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference on September 15, 2025, underscore the urgency, labeling galamsey a “cancer” and calling for a state of emergency.

Current data reveals 60% of Ghana’s water bodies had suffered pollution due to galamsey as of September 2024, indicating the crisis has worsened significantly over recent months. The Wilson Centre estimates galamsey costs Ghana more than $2.3 billion annually in lost revenue and illegal smuggling activities.

Healthcare implications extend beyond kidney disease, with scientists fear women at risk of maternal deaths, miscarriages and birth defects in their children from the pollution caused by illegal mining operations. These health consequences particularly affect rural communities closest to mining sites where alternative water sources remain unavailable.

The protester’s emotional appeal referenced grandparents witnessing environmental destruction affecting future generations, highlighting the intergenerational impact of current mining practices. This sentiment reflects broader public frustration with governmental inaction despite mounting scientific evidence and healthcare warnings.

GWCL’s proposed tariff increase has faced strong opposition from civil society organizations. The Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) and Africa Water Justice Network (AWJN) rejected the proposal, arguing citizens should not bear financial responsibility for pollution they did not create.

Water treatment costs have skyrocketed as utility companies require increasingly powerful chemicals to purify contaminated supplies. These expensive treatment processes often introduce additional health risks while failing to eliminate all contaminants from heavily polluted sources.

The Democracy Hub organized the two-day protest demanding comprehensive government action against galamsey operations. Demonstrators called for immediate enforcement of existing mining regulations and prosecution of individuals involved in illegal activities regardless of political connections.

Environmental degradation has reached levels where people can no longer drink from their water bodies because they are muddied and laced with chemicals like mercury, forcing communities to seek expensive alternatives or risk consuming contaminated supplies.

Medical professionals across Ghana report increasing cases of heavy metal poisoning, kidney dysfunction, and reproductive health complications in areas affected by galamsey activities. These health trends align with international research linking mercury exposure to serious long-term health consequences.

The protest movement represents growing public awareness of galamsey’s immediate health impacts rather than solely environmental concerns. Citizens increasingly recognize the direct connection between illegal mining, water contamination, and rising healthcare costs affecting households nationwide.

Government response to the health crisis remains inadequate according to protesters who demand emergency measures including immediate shutdown of illegal operations, cleanup of contaminated water sources, and provision of alternative clean water supplies for affected communities.